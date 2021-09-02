Tangram Flex, Inc. To Support Air Force Secure Communications Community

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc., headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, announces they have been awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II contract to support the Air Force Research Laboratory and greater Defense secure communications community. Tangram Flex will partner with Professor Benjamin Delaware, a programming languages researcher from Purdue University in the Department of Computer Science.





Tangram Flex will work with Purdue University to create a capability for automatically generating efficient and correct program source code for serialization operations within system communications. This will significantly lower the likelihood that adversaries can exploit errors in the processes that translate data and code into formats that can be transmitted between systems.

Even in open architectures, defects in the message serialization process present a significant cyber security vulnerability for Air Force operations as seen from past cyber exploits by advisories. The outcomes of Tangram Flex and Purdue University's work in this project will support a multitude of current and future systems, including those that rely on open architectures, by greatly reducing potential cyber security risks and supporting the security of airborne communications.

"This is an excellent opportunity for our team at Tangram Flex," commented Mr. Ricky Peters, CEO of Tangram Flex. "We look forward to partnering with Purdue University and providing important cyber security capabilities to our nation's warfighters. This work will make Tangram Pro™ even more powerful in the hands of our engineers as we support our customers' projects."

AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 20.C/D, the Air Force has begun offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program that is faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

ABOUT TANGRAM FLEX

Tangram Flex simplifies software integration for mission-critical defense systems. Every system is unique, but the mission is clear: the people on the ground need dependable, adaptable equipment to get the job done. Tangram Flex combines engineering expertise with its Component Software Integration Platform (CSIP), Tangram Pro™, to arm engineers with customized toolkits for meeting mission needs.

Tangram Flex is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. For press inquiries, contact Liz Grauel: [email protected]

ABOUT PURDUE UNIVERSITY

Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today's toughest challenges. Ranked the No. 5 Most Innovative University in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at https://purdue.edu/

