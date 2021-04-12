Tangram Insurance Services Acquires Personal Care and Assisted Living Insurance Center

PETALUMA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), one of the largest independent managing general underwriters and program managers in the United States, acquired Hanover, Pennsylvania-based Personal Care and Assisted Living Insurance Center ("PCALIC") effective April 1, 2021.

Founded in 2003, PCALIC is a market-leading program manager for adult residential care facilities, providing professional and general liability, property, and risk management services for these and other nonprofits. In 2011, PCALIC launched a program to serve nonprofit animal rescue and rehabilitation organizations and animal shelters.

Brian Barrick, President and CEO of PCALIC, has over 35 years of experience in the insurance industry, focused solely on providing insurance for nonprofit organizations. Brian will join Tangram and continue to lead his local team in growing the program footprint nationally.

"The team and I are very excited and look forward to the opportunities that Tangram brings to us as we continue to grow and expand our footprint in the adult residential care, animal welfare, and nonprofit space," said Brian Barrick, President and CEO of PCALIC. "Tangram's experience, innovation, and leadership will allow the PCALIC programs to move to the next level and beyond."

"I am thrilled to partner with a company that carries deep expertise in their specialty segments, a strong growth trajectory and a leader with a superb reputation in the industry. PCALIC is a fantastic strategic acquisition for Tangram, as they join a company with an established and dominant social service and nonprofit legacy," said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram Insurance Services.

Tangram is interested in collaborating with privately held MGUs, MGAs, and program managers across the United States in order to continue its growth trajectory. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general underwriter and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

