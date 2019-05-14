Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. Acquires GMG Underwriters, Expanding its Nationwide Presence with Pennsylvania Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Underwriter and Program Manager, acquires GMG Underwriters (GMGU). The firm has purchased the assets of Pennsylvania-based GMGU, an MGA based in Langhorne, effective May 1, 2019.

Matt Smerkanich, former owner and President of GMGU, joins as Managing Director, and will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of his team and programs. Smerkanich will collaborate with Rekha Skantharaja Schipper, President and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services, Inc., to grow the company's current programs and seek new opportunities.

GMGU has a strong team joining Tangram with a breadth of background and knowledge in the insurance industry. Their main products include kidnap and ransom, foreign package, active assailant, workplace violence, political risk, and defense base acts.

"We are proud to have the GMGU team join Tangram," said Rekha Skantharaja Schipper, President and CEO at Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. "They are the best at what they do, and it's an excellent addition to the specialty platform we have developed over 20 years."

Matt Smerkanich, Managing Director at Tangram Insurance Services remarked, "GMGU is thrilled to be part of the Tangram team. Grown from a unique approach and skillset, our business of providing international and specialty insurance coverages will flourish within Tangram's entrepreneurial and creative culture."

To connect with a member of the Tangram team, visit tangramins.com. For more information regarding Tangram's acquisition of GMG Underwriters, please contact:

Rekha Skantharaja Schipper

Tangram Insurance Services

Rekha@tangramins.com

707.775.2662

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

