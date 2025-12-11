Tanishq Debuts in Orlando, Introducing Fine Indian Jewelry to a Global Gateway

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanishq , India's leading fine jewelry brand, has opened its first Florida location at The Florida Mall. Situated near the Primark entrance at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, the 1,800 sq. ft. boutique store opened to customers on October 4 and celebrated its grand opening on December 4.

Tanishq celebrates the opening of its first Florida location at The Florida Mall in Orlando. The new boutique introduces the brand’s renowned 22K gold craftsmanship and vibrant gemstone designs to Central Florida, marking an exciting milestone in Tanishq’s U.S. expansion and welcoming customers from one of the nation’s most dynamic, global destinations. Inside Tanishq’s Orlando boutique, visitors can explore more than 5,000 gold, diamond, and gemstone pieces, including exclusive collections curated for the Florida market. The elegant space blends modern design with traditional Indian craftsmanship, offering a luxurious destination for everyday jewelry, gifting, weddings, and celebration-worthy styles.

The celebration included a ceremonial lamp lighting and live music, offering guests an immersive introduction to the brand's artistry and cultural heritage. Setting a unique precedent, the ribbon cutting for the Orlando Tanishq store was conducted by all the women guests in attendance. The grand store launch was further elevated by the presence of senior Titan leadership, notably Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewelry Division, Tanishq.

Orlando was selected for its unique position as both a global destination and one of Florida's fastest-growing cities. With millions of visitors each year and a strong South Asian population in the region, Central Florida offers an ideal setting for Tanishq to introduce its heritage craftsmanship to a wide and diverse audience.

Inside the new store, customers can explore more than 5,000 pieces, including exclusive collections curated specifically for the Orlando market. Highlights include the Heart Collection, Birthstones, and the Paper Clip Collection, alongside the brand's signature gold, diamond, and gemstone designs. The store offers jewelry for weddings, festivals, gifting, and everyday elegance.

"Orlando offered an opportunity to introduce Tanishq to a global audience," said Amritpal Singh, Business Head, TCL North America Inc. "With its fast-growing population, thriving tourism, and strong South Asian community, it's an ideal market for our expansion. We're excited to bring our craftsmanship and modern approach to Indian fine jewelry to Central Florida, and to offer a destination where customers can discover pieces for every celebration."

With the opening of its Orlando location, Tanishq continues its U.S. growth, bringing its blend of tradition, innovation, and artistry to new communities across the country.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most beloved jewelry brand from the TATA Group, has been redefining luxury jewelry for over two decades by seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary style. With more than 400 retail stores across India, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East, Tanishq has become a global symbol of elegance and craftsmanship. In the U.S., Tanishq continues its rapid expansion, now with 10 stores open in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Santa Clara, and most recently, Virginia, Orlando & Boston. For more information visit Tanishq.com.

