Tank Level Monitoring System Market worth $1.45 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The tank level monitoring system market is projected to reach USD 1.07 billion in 2025 and USD 1.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The tank level monitoring system market is poised for steady expansion, projected to witness robust growth over the coming years as industries increasingly prioritize real-time visibility, automation, and safety in storage operations. The demand surge is fueled by oil & fuel, chemicals, and several other industries where accurate and reliable level measurement is critical to avoid overfills, leaks, and compliance breaches. Recent advancements in smart sensors, wireless communication, IoT integration, and cloud-based analytics are reshaping the market by enabling continuous monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote accessibility. These innovations reduce downtime and operational risks and provide enterprises with actionable insights for inventory optimization and supply chain efficiency. The market further benefits from rising regulatory pressures on environmental protection, emission reduction, and hazardous material handling, compelling industries to deploy advanced monitoring systems that ensure traceability, accuracy, and adherence to international safety norms. Growing investments in digital transformation, smart factories, and energy transition initiatives are expected to accelerate adoption, positioning TLMS as a strategic enabler of operational excellence and sustainability goals. As industries embrace automation-driven, data-centric decision-making, the tank level monitoring market is anticipated to evolve rapidly, unlocking opportunities for next-generation solutions that combine precision measurement with AI-driven analytics and digital twin capabilities.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tank Level Monitoring System Market" 120 – Tables

60 – Figures

220 – Pages

Tank Level Monitoring System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.07 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.45 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Product, Fluid Type, Component and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Struggle in achieving reliable wireless communication during operation Key Market Opportunities Rising focus of companies on automation of replenishment cycles by leveraging AI with tank level monitoring systems Key Market Drivers Revolution in remote & wireless monitoring

Non-invasive products to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

The non-invasive product segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the tank level monitoring system market over the forecast period, supported by the growing demand for contactless, safe, and maintenance-friendly solutions. Unlike traditional intrusive methods, non-invasive systems rely on ultrasonic, radar, or laser technologies to measure fluid levels without requiring direct contact, thereby minimizing contamination risks, leakage, or wear. Their increasing adoption is evident in industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & fuel, where maintaining fluid purity and equipment integrity is critical. The ability of these systems to deliver accurate, real-time monitoring even in corrosive, high-pressure, or hazardous environments is accelerating their uptake. Key growth drivers include the rising industry focus on workplace safety, compliance with stringent environmental standards, and the need to optimize asset management. Additionally, non-invasive monitoring significantly reduces downtime, maintenance costs, and operational disruptions, making it highly attractive for process-intensive sectors. As digital transformation reshapes industrial operations, non-invasive systems are integrated with IoT platforms, predictive analytics, and cloud-based monitoring, enhancing visibility and control. Their versatility and the growing push for sustainable and reliable monitoring technologies will continue to fuel their strong growth trajectory in the coming years.

Based on end user, the chemicals industry held significant market share in 2024

The chemicals industry is expected to command a significant share of the tank level monitoring system (TLMS) market over the forecast period, driven by its stringent safety, precision, and regulatory compliance requirements. Chemical storage often involves volatile, corrosive, and hazardous liquids, where accurate level measurement is essential to prevent overfills, leaks, or accidental releases that could pose environmental and operational risks. The sector's adoption of TLMS is further accelerated by the rising use of automated monitoring, advanced sensing technologies, and wireless connectivity, which ensure uninterrupted visibility across storage tanks in complex chemical facilities. With the growing diversity of chemicals being produced and transported, there is an increased demand for specialized monitoring solutions capable of handling aggressive media under extreme conditions. Additionally, expanding global production capacity and the trend toward digitally integrated plants are pushing chemical manufacturers to invest in modern tank monitoring systems that enable real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration with plant-wide control systems. This also optimizes inventory management and supply chain efficiency. As regulatory bodies continue enforcing more stringent standards for hazardous material handling and emissions control, the chemicals industry will remain among the strongest contributors to TLMS adoption. The ability of these systems to provide reliability, scalability, and compliance assurance positions them as indispensable tools in modern chemical operations.

Europe to register significant share of tank level monitoring system market

Europe is anticipated to secure a significant share of the tank level monitoring system industry during the forecast period, supported by its well-established industrial base and strong regulatory environment. The region's diverse industries, including chemicals, oil & fuel, energy & power, and mining, rely heavily on precise liquid storage and handling, which fuels sustained demand for advanced monitoring solutions. A key factor driving European adoption is the stringent environmental and safety regulations framework, which compels companies to deploy monitoring systems that ensure compliance with directives on hazardous materials, emissions, and process safety. Furthermore, the region's emphasis on digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives has accelerated the integration of smart tank monitoring systems equipped with IoT-enabled sensors, cloud platforms, and predictive analytics. European end users' systems that minimize waste, optimize storage capacity, and reduce operational risks. In addition, the presence of leading global TLMS manufacturers and technology innovators headquartered in Europe strengthens the region's position as a hub for adoption and innovation. With its advanced industrial infrastructure, regulatory enforcement, and strong focus on digital and sustainable practices, Europe is set to remain a frontrunner in driving the growth and adoption of tank level monitoring systems worldwide.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the tank level monitoring system companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and Schneider Electric (France).

