Tanmiah Earns International Recognition: The first Fresh Chicken Producer in Saudi Arabia to achieve the highest food safety certification of AA+ Rating from BRCGS

Tanmiah's Poultry Division, Agricultural Development Company (ADC) has achieved the highest BRCGS audit rating of AA+ for International Certification reflecting Tanmiah's culture of food safety and highest quality production.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281) ("Tanmiah"), one of the leading Saudi-made halal Food brands in the region, announces its achievement of the highest AA+ BRCGS International Certification in its Poultry Facility. This certification sets Tanmiah apart as a distinguished food provider in the industry, reflecting its unwavering commitment to food safety and the highest quality standards.

The BRCGS Global Standard for Food Safety is recognized worldwide as the benchmark for best practices in the food industry. Headquartered in London, BRCGS team ensures supplier compliance while securing the ability to guarantee the safety and quality of food products. Tanmiah has become the first Fresh Chicken producer in Saudi Arabia to attain a BRCGS AA+ rating in an unannounced audit and evaluation, solidifying its position as one of the leaders in the industry. Achieving an AA+ rating is a testament to the rigorous and consistent adherence to these standards by Tanmiah.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved the highest BRCGS AA+ International Certification in the protein industry in Saudi Arabia. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to food safety, while aligning with global standards in our continuous pursuit of excellence. Tanmiah extends its gratitude to its dedicated team, whose hard work and commitment to quality have been integral to achieving this milestone. The company also thanks its customers and partners for their continued trust and support." said Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food company.

The unannounced audit programme is designed to assess a facility's day-to-day operational standards and practices. This rigorous process ensures that certified companies are consistently adhering to the stringent criteria set forth by BRCGS, covering aspects such as food safety management, site standards, product control, process control, and personnel hygiene.

Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of ADC, Tanmiah Poultry's Division, commented, "We achieved this level of rating due to our commitment to the highest food safety procedures. In our work, we are striving to go over and beyond in being the best at what we do. The AA+ rating from BRCGS is not just a badge of honour for us; it allows us to go to our customers and give them the confidence to consume the best product in market and is a clear signal to our customers and partners that Tanmiah is committed to delivering products of the utmost quality and safety."

"With a rich history spanning 60 years, Tanmiah has been at the forefront of the food production industry in Saudi Arabia. The company is renowned for its diverse range of halal protein products, dedication to sustainability, commitment to excellence through its state-of-the-art facilities & stringent quality control measures. To be the first one in Saudi Arabia to reach this achievement of highest BRCGS AA+ rating reinforces our complete commitment to food quality in the kingdom in total alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.", commented Ahmed Osilan, Executive Board Member & Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company.

"Congratulations to the poultry division of Tanmiah, Agricultural Development Company (ADC), for achieving the highest BRCGS audit rating of AA+. Passing an unannounced audit with an AA+ audit rating provides the strongest reassurance of food safety and quality and demonstrates the commitment of the team to delivering excellence. Well done!" – Angela O'Donovan, Head of Programmes, BRCGS.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, as well as animal feed and health products. It is a publicly listed company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 March 2024, Tanmiah operates 126 farms as well as six hatcheries, two feed mills, and four primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

