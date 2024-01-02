Tannenbaum Helpern Announces Promotions to Partnership and Elevation to Firm Leadership

Firm Congratulates New Partners Amanda M. Leone and Andrew P. Yacyshyn, and Michele Itri, Co-Chair, Investment Management Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda M. Leone and Andrew P. Yacyshyn to partner, and the elevation of Michele Itri to Co-Chair of the Firm's Investment Management Practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Andrew to the partnership," said Tannenbaum Helpern Managing Partner, Andrew W. Singer. "They both embody our Firm values of exceptional legal acumen and unparalleled client service." Andrew also commented, "We are equally proud to name Michele Itri Co-Chair of the Firm's Investment Management practice. Michele is an outstanding lawyer whose leadership is recognized inside and outside the Firm."

"Amanda's ability to apply her extensive skills as a litigator to both complex commercial litigations, as well as Trusts & Estates and Surrogate's Court litigation matters, has earned her the respect of colleagues, judges and adversaries," said Yolanda Kanes, Chair of the Firm's Trusts & Estates practice.

Amanda commented, "It is an honor to join such a collaborative, smart and driven group of partners and to work alongside this outstanding team of professionals."

"Andrew [Yacyshyn] is a trusted advisor to clients across several industries, including staffing, building services and hospitality. A recognized leader, he also serves as Associate General Counsel to the New York Staffing Association (NYSA), as well as outside employment counsel to a number of clients across various industries," said Andrew Singer, who also serves as Chair of the Firm's Employment practice.

Andrew Yacyshyn commented, "Tannenbaum Helpern is a very special law firm. Having spent my entire career as an attorney with the Firm, I am exceptionally proud to join the partnership."

Partner Michele Itri has become Co-Chair of Tannenbaum Helpern's Investment Management practice. "Michele is highly respected across the industry, in the United States and Europe, as an excellent investment funds lawyer and inspiring leader – she will continue to serve both our clients and our Firm well in her new role," said Wayne H. Davis, practice Co-Chair.

Regarding her elevation, Michele said, "I am truly excited by the opportunity to co-chair the Firm's Investment Management practice with my colleague and friend, Wayne Davis, and look forward to all that our practice group will deliver to clients and the investment management community in 2024 and beyond."

About Tannenbaum Helpern

Since 1978, Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP has combined a powerful mix of insight, creativity, industry knowledge, legal talent and experience to successfully guide clients through periods of challenge and opportunity. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality legal services in a practical and efficient manner and to provide the judgment, common sense and legal acumen of well trained, business minded lawyers, all within a culture that fosters an inclusive and respectful workplace. Through our commitment to exceptional service and driven by a focus on results, Tannenbaum Helpern continues to earn the loyalty of our clients and a reputation for excellence. For more information, visit www.thsh.com.

Jennifer Papantonio

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

[email protected]

212.702.3147

SOURCE Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP