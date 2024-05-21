Tannenbaum Helpern Continues Growth in New York

Firm Adds New Chair and Associate to Intellectual Property Team

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is pleased to welcome partner Todd S. Sharinn as Chair of the Firm's Intellectual Property practice and Bryan L. Wein as Associate. Todd's decades-long Intellectual Property experience focuses on the worldwide registration, management, commercialization, protection, and enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Todd's extensive IP litigation experience includes more than one hundred successful patent, trademark, and copyright infringement matters, representing clients across the pharmaceutical, medical device, electronics, cosmetics, heavy machinery, and consumer goods industries, among others.

Todd frequently works with U.S. government agencies, international law enforcement and other global organizations on behalf of his clients in connection with matters involving illicit trade activities, such as smuggling, parallel imports and the manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods, as well as the freezing and seizure of assets derived from such illegal activities.

In addition, Todd has considerable experience representing entities and individuals in the sports and entertainment industries. Specifically, he represents professional athletic leagues and teams, as well as media companies, producers, and distributors. Todd serves on The Bar Association for the City of New York's Sports Law Executive committee and is a member of the Sports Lawyers Association.

Todd most recently served as head of the Intellectual Property department of a Connecticut-based law firm. Joining Todd from his previous firm is associate attorney Bryan Wein, who represents businesses in an array of intellectual property disputes including trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation.

"Todd's arrival aligns with Tannenbaum Helpern's continued growth and expansion. We are thrilled to welcome Todd as partner and Chair of our Intellectual Property department," said Andrew W. Singer, Managing Partner of Tannenbaum Helpern. "We believe Todd's experience and sophisticated approach to Intellectual Property matters will add to our well-established IP group and strengthen our commitment to exceptional client service."

Commenting on his arrival, Todd added, "I am very excited to join Tannenbaum Helpern, contribute to the Firm's legacy of client service, and collaborate with the Firm's talented team of lawyers and staff."

About Tannenbaum Helpern

Since 1978, Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP has combined a powerful mix of insight, creativity, industry knowledge, legal talent and experience to successfully guide clients through periods of challenge and opportunity. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality legal services in a practical and efficient manner and to provide the judgment, common sense and legal acumen of well trained, business minded lawyers, all within a culture that fosters an inclusive and respectful workplace. Through our commitment to exceptional service and driven by a focus on results, Tannenbaum Helpern continues to earn the loyalty of our clients and a reputation for excellence. For more information, visit www.thsh.com.

Jennifer Papantonio

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

[email protected]

212.702.3147

SOURCE Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP