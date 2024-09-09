Tannenbaum Helpern Expands Criminal Defense, Litigation Teams

Adds Widely Acclaimed Criminal Defense and Trial Lawyer, Daniel J. Horwitz

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is proud to announce the arrival of Daniel J. Horwitz as partner in the Firm's Criminal Defense and Litigation and Dispute Resolution practices. With a distinguished career in white collar criminal and regulatory defense, Dan brings extensive experience in defending individuals and corporations in high-stakes criminal and regulatory investigations and prosecutions, as well as decades of experience in complex commercial litigation matters.

Dan focuses his practice on the defense of clients in matters involving federal and state prosecutors and regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Attorneys for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Attorney General, and the Manhattan District Attorney. He has led numerous internal investigations on behalf of Audit Committees, Special Board Committees, and Special Litigation Committees, and has represented both corporate and individual clients in complex commercial lawsuits and arbitrations.

Dan has successfully represented clients in connection with allegations of corporate accounting fraud, securities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, financial institution fraud, money laundering, construction industry fraud, public corruption, consumer and advertising fraud, and antitrust violations. His deep understanding of these complex legal matters has made him a sought-after attorney in the field of white-collar defense.

Further, Dan's history of representing public companies and other businesses in complex commercial litigation matters is highly regarded by clients and peers alike. Known for his dynamic combination of legal acumen, strategic thinking, and creative negotiating skills in the most challenging and contentious matters, Dan's ability reach reasonable and effective solutions for clients is a hallmark of his professional reputation. Among his recent matters, Dan has secured victories in several recent trials, including an acquittal of a high-ranking construction company executive criminally charged after a crane accident, and the outright dismissal of claims FINRA pursued against a client for trading violations and claims of fraud and perjury. Dan also recently won the dismissal of a high-profile False Claims Act case. In a pro bono matter, Dan secured the release of two men wrongfully convicted of murder following 14 years of incarceration.

Prior to entering private practice, Dan served as an assistant district attorney in the Frauds Bureau under Manhattan D.A. Robert M. Morgenthau, where he developed a strong foundation in prosecuting complex fraud cases. An accomplished trial lawyer, he has tried numerous complex cases in both federal and state courts, establishing a formidable reputation for his litigation skills.

In addition to his law practice, Dan is committed to service. He presently serves on the New York State Judicial Screening Committee and the Transition Team for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, where he was a member of the subcommittee on the Office's Investigation Division. Dan previously served on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Board of Commissioners, from 2017 to 2023. Dan also previously served on the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, where he was Chair from 2013 until 2016.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Firm," said Andrew W. Singer, Managing Partner at Tannenbaum Helpern. "His extensive experience in white-collar criminal defense and complex civil litigation will be a tremendous asset to our clients. With Dan's addition to our partnership, we enhance our ability to provide the high-quality, strategic litigation and criminal defense work for which we have been known for decades."

Dan expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, "I am honored to join Tannenbaum Helpern and look forward to contributing to the Firm's continued success. I am eager to work alongside such a talented team of litigators, to provide the best possible representation for our clients."

"With Dan joining as a partner, Tannenbaum Helpern reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional legal services and strengthening its expertise in defending individuals and corporations in high-profile regulatory and criminal matters," said Paul D. Sarkozi, Chair of the Firm's Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice. "Having practiced with Dan in a prior law firm and knowing him for years, I am proud to welcome him to our team!"

