Tannenbaum Helpern Expands Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern proudly announces the arrival of partner Howard W. Kingsley to the Firm's Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice. Howard is known for his strategic approach to cases and tenacious style that has led him to successfully litigate important cases in New York and federal courts over his decades-long career.

Recently, Howard won a reversal in New York's Appellate Division, First Department, in Broome Lender LLC v. Empire Broome LLC, where he removed common obstacles and cleared the path for assignees of mortgage loans to foreclose easily and quickly. This already oft-cited case has been applauded by lenders/assignees and has been repeatedly featured in the New York Law Journal.

Howard's extensive expertise in real estate, commercial, and construction litigation makes him a sought-after asset in complex and high-stakes litigation involving mortgage foreclosures, commercial leasing disputes, fraudulent transfers, specific performance, recourse and nonrecourse guarantees, joint venture disputes, and owner/contractor disputes. Clients rely upon Howard's unique ability to anticipate challenges and create strategies to achieve desired results, including in bankruptcy court when representing creditors in the real estate industry.

Howard has represented well-known clients in critical matters, such as Paramount Group, Inc., The Related Companies, L.P., Douglaston Development and Clinton Management (affiliates of Levine Builders), Bolla Oil, Global Partners/Alliance Energy, John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, Carnegie Hall, Kushner Companies, Solow Management Corp., Getty Properties, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association.

"We are delighted to welcome Howard to Tannenbaum Helpernand look forward to his contributions as a member of our Litigation and Dispute Resolution team," said Andrew W. Singer, Managing Partner of Tannenbaum Helpern. "Howard's extensive expertise, particularly in real estate and construction matters, will add to our deep bench and heighten the level of service we deliver."

Considering his move to Tannenbaum Helpern, Howard said, "Moving to Tannenbaum Helpern to work with highly-skilled and talented real estate and litigation teams provides an unmatched opportunity for me, and most importantly, for my clients."

About Tannenbaum Helpern

Since 1978, Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP has combined a powerful mix of insight, creativity, industry knowledge, legal talent and experience to successfully guide clients through periods of challenge and opportunity. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality legal services in a practical and efficient manner and to provide the judgment, common sense and legal acumen of well trained, business minded lawyers, all within a culture that fosters an inclusive and respectful workplace. Through our commitment to exceptional service and driven by a focus on results, Tannenbaum Helpern continues to earn the loyalty of our clients and a reputation for excellence. For more information, visit www.thsh.com.

