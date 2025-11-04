TAO Synergies Announces Initial $750,000 Investment in Yuma Asset Management's Subnet Funds

Seeks to optimize returns for shareholders while fostering evolution of Bittensor's decentralized machine intelligence marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) ("TAO Synergies" or the "Company"), a digital asset treasury company focused on Bittensor (TAO), the premier crypto token for decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI), today announced an initial $750,000 investment in Yuma Asset Management's Bittensor Subnet Funds, enhancing the Company's exposure to subnets in the Bittensor ecosystem. These positions demonstrate TAO Synergies' commitment to decentralized AI, the Bittensor / TAO cryptotoken, and subnet tokens that will ultimately drive the success of TAO.

This strategic move builds on TAO Synergies' position as the largest publicly traded holder of Bittensor's native TAO token, with over 60,000 TAO staked as of last week. By layering in subnet exposure through Yuma's professionally managed Bittensor funds, the Company aims to optimize returns for shareholders while fostering the maturation of Bittensor's decentralized machine intelligence marketplace.

"Decentralized AI isn't just the future—it's unfolding right now, and Bittensor is at the epicenter," said James Altucher, Digital Asset Treasury Strategist at TAO Synergies. "We're investing in Yuma's subnet funds because they represent a smart, low-friction way to amplify our TAO holdings with targeted exposure to the ecosystem's real innovators. It's about compounding value across the entire network: staking TAO for base rewards, then layering on subnet alpha to supercharge growth. We believe this positions TAOX shareholders at the vanguard of decentralized AI."

Yuma Asset Management, which secured a $10 million anchor investment from DCG at launch, welcomes TAO Synergies as an investor in its mission to democratize access to Bittensor's high-growth opportunities.

Barry Silbert, Founder and CEO of Yuma and DCG, commented, "TAO Synergies, a trailblazer in public-market exposure to decentralized AI, shares our conviction that Bittensor will reshape the future of technology. Their $750,000 investment validates the opportunity in Bittensor subnets and strengthens our mission to create institutional pathways into this emerging asset class."

The investment allocates $375,000 to the Yuma Subnet Composite Fund and $375,000 to the Yuma Large Cap Subnet Fund, both launched earlier this year by Yuma Asset Management, part of Yuma Holdings, a leading builder on the decentralized artificial intelligence network, Bittensor, and backed by DCG. The Yuma Subnet Composite Fund provides diversified, market-cap weighted exposure across all active subnets in the Bittensor network—mirroring the structure of a Nasdaq Composite index for decentralized AI services such as text generation, image synthesis, and predictive analytics. This fund enables investors to capture broad growth in the ecosystem's 100+ active subnets without the need for individual token selection. Complementing it, the Yuma Large Cap Subnet Fund focuses on the top performing active subnets, akin to a Dow Jones Industrial Average for Bittensor, targeting leaders in areas like AI coding, inference, fraud detection, natural language processing, prediction markets and others.

Yuma Asset Management provides an innovative on-ramp to deAI, enabling institutional allocators and accredited investors to participate in the growth of open-source AI through managed investment strategies for subnet tokens, a new asset class native to Bittensor. For more information visit www.yumaai.com/asset-management.

This information is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, tokens, or other financial instruments. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of definitive offering documents in compliance with applicable laws and only to investors who satisfy certain eligibility requirements. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other federal, state or foreign agency has approved an investment in any Fund. Furthermore, the foregoing authorities have not confirmed the accuracy or determined the adequacy of this information. No interests in any Fund have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws or the laws of any foreign jurisdiction. Yuma Investment Management, LLC is not registered as an investment advisor under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 or any state securities laws or the laws of any foreign jurisdiction.

Investments in subnet tokens and other digital assets on the Bittensor network involve substantial risks, including but not limited to: extreme price volatility, liquidity constraints, potential technological failures, cybersecurity threats, network governance disputes, regulatory enforcement risks, and loss of principal. Tokens related to Bittensor subnets do not represent ownership in a legal entity and may lack traditional investor protections and disclosures.

An investment in any Fund involves significant risk, volatility, and illiquidity. There is no guarantee that any Fund's investment objective will be achieved. There is the possibility of loss, and all investment involves risk, including the loss of entire principal.

Comparison to the "NASDAQ Composite" and the "Dow Jones Industrial Average" are for illustrative purposes only and are intended merely to analogize to familiar index funds. It does not imply any relationship or connection to those indexes or any trademark holders thereof and is not intended to suggest any specific return or performance profile.

About TAO Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) is the first pure-play public company dedicated to the intersection of cryptocurrency and AI, with a treasury strategy centered on acquiring, staking, and leveraging Bittensor (TAO) tokens. By providing transparent, regulated exposure to decentralized AI, TAO Synergies empowers investors to participate in the next era of technological disruption. For more information, visit www.taosynergies.com or follow @TAOSynergies on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about: our new media platform, including the accuracy of Bittensor-related information provided thereon; the reputational impact of our new media platform, the implementation of our digital asset treasury strategy and the potential value to shareholders and other factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

800-811-5591

[email protected]

Media Contact

Elev8 New Media

(888) 461-2233

SOURCE TAO Synergies Inc.