Taos Air Extends its "Easiest Route to the Rockies" Service to Los Angeles and Carlsbad

LOS ANGELES and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that makes skiing the Rocky Mountains easier than ever for Southern Californians, the Taos Regional Airport will begin direct charter flight service to and from Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles and McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad beginning January 9. Taos Air offers a charter flight experience at the price of a commercial airline ticket, and also offers complimentary ground shuttle service between the airport and Taos Ski Valley's newest hotel, The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, along with complimentary ski and snowboard rentals for four days – making it a truly innovative and enhanced way to visit one of the world's premier ski resorts.

"Taos Air will now offer Southern Californians more accessibility to Ikon Pass destination Taos Ski Valley, an independent resort known for its pristine alpine conditions, thrilling terrain, extensive revitalization efforts, and commitment to environmental and social responsibility," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley, Inc. "Taos Air will also provide a new route to the incomparable Northern New Mexico cultural and arts scene."

Long one of America's foremost art colonies, visitors come to Taos to experience rich spiritual traditions, fine art, distinctive cuisine, a thriving music scene and of course, the raw, natural beauty of the landscape. Taos Ski Valley, Inc. became the first and only ski resort in the world to become a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) by thoroughly demonstrating its commitment to deliberate and thoughtful social, economic and environmental actions. Taos Air scheduled service is a 100 percent carbon-offset service as Taos Ski Valley, Inc. has partnered with NativeEnergy, a fellow B Corporation®, to determine the carbon footprint of the Taos Air program and to purchase carbon offset credits.

Starting January 9 and continuing through March 29, Taos Air will provide direct charter flight service between Taos Regional Airport (TSM), from Hawthorne Municipal Airport (HHR) in Los Angeles and McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) in Carlsbad. Winter service will consist of one flight to and from each destination every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday or holiday Monday, for a total of six round trips per week. For a full winter schedule, visit TaosAir.com.

Ticket prices for Taos Air scheduled charter flights are comparable to traditional commercial flights, making it an accessible option for young people or families traveling to and from the Taos area. Visitors can book Taos Air tickets via TaosAir.com or by calling 833-359-8267 (FLYTAOS). The travel experience is much more convenient than traditional commercial flights because of the ease of parking, simplified check-in and reduced airport congestion that comes with a boutique charter service.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley offers a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, breathtaking scenery and exhilarating terrain for every ability level for a spirited mountain experience unlike any other. The resort is maintaining its authentic charm while investing in new amenities both on-mountain and in the base area. Taos Ski Valley became the first and only ski resort in the world to become a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) by thoroughly demonstrating its commitment to deliberate and thoughtful social, economic and environmental actions. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and the Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, and see the future plans for the Ski Valley, please visit www.skitaos.com.

About Taos Air

Taos Air flights are public charters sold and operated by Advanced Air, LLC as a direct air carrier. Flights are subject to Department of Transportation Public Charter Regulations. Please visit www.taosair.com for more information on public charter flights.

