Taos Ski Valley Adds New Ice Rink, Dinner Sleigh Ride, and Mountain Improvements for 2021-2022 Winter Season

TAOS, N.M., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the focus on giving visitors a distinctive and memorable visit, Taos Ski Valley has made significant investments in both the visitor experience and its mountain operations for the 2021-2022 winter season. The result is a bundle of new activities and improvements that complement the true and unique Taos Ski Valley experience for all abilities and ages.

"Taos is different because of our people, our varied terrain, and our values, which compel us to think first and foremost about our community and our environment," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "This winter our visitors will enjoy the benefits of Taos Ski Valley's renaissance while still having the pure mountain experience that has defined our resort for almost seventy years. Our goal is to deliver a world-class adventure on an intimate scale."

Among the developments Taos Ski Valley visitors will notice this winter:

The new Eis Haus ice-skating rink – Central to the renovated plaza, Eis Haus adds a new winter experience to the Taos mix. Skaters of all abilities and ages will enjoy ice-skating in the afternoons and evenings all season long. Large built-in fireplaces with seating adjacent to the ice offer a terrific place for family and friends to watch and socialize after a day on the mountain. Skate rentals are included and skating starts at just $20 for the afternoons, and $25 for evenings.

– Taking place on Friday and Saturday nights, this unusual and fun new experience gives family and friends a spectacular way to access the award-winning Bavarian restaurant. Guests relax in a sleigh while they are snow-catted to the mid-mountain restaurant from the main plaza for three-course prix-fixe dinner, complete with wine. Thick cozy blankets keep the chill at bay, while guests receive an exhilarating and memorable roundtrip ride under the stars. A new plaza and mountain entry area – With in-ground radiant heat, new firepits for small gatherings, and a new skier services building with a variety of independently owned retail the new lower plaza area gives skiers and riders a smoother and more efficient entry to the main mountain area. The plaza area also includes a ticket kiosk for expedited self-service.

– With in-ground radiant heat, new firepits for small gatherings, and a new skier services building with a variety of independently owned retail the new lower plaza area gives skiers and riders a smoother and more efficient entry to the main mountain area. The plaza area also includes a ticket kiosk for expedited self-service. New pro guided mountain experiences – For intermediate-to-experts skiers and riders looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure that includes hiking, finding secret stashes, and expert advice for Taos' double-black diamond runs, Taos now offers personal, professional ski and ride guides for a full-day or a half-day. This tailored experience helps skiers and riders make the most of the days on the mountain while offering them insight into the local history, terrain, and region.

Exclusive to , Olympic Gold Medalist will host four, three-day Ski Strong sessions that offer skiers a transformative and thrilling experience. With sessions available for all levels of skiing, this once-in-a-lifetime package includes a welcome reception on the first evening and three days of personal ski coaching directly by Armstrong, along with daily lift tickets and equipment rentals. Reservations for Ski Strong sessions will be available in early Fall and spots are limited. New dining at The Blake - Colleen and Wilks Medley, owners of the highly regarded Medley restaurant in nearby El Prado, will manage the restaurant within The Blake to offer a brand-new elevated food and beverage experience. The Medleys' involvement in the restaurant reinforces the resort's commitment to maintaining the area's authenticity and supporting local talent.

- Colleen and Wilks Medley, owners of the highly regarded Medley restaurant in nearby El Prado, will manage the restaurant within The Blake to offer a brand-new elevated food and beverage experience. The Medleys' involvement in the restaurant reinforces the resort's commitment to maintaining the area's authenticity and supporting local talent. Renamed "Free Tacos" glade – Pioneer Glade is now Free Tacos in honor of George Medina , the legendary Taos instructor who helped end the resort's ban on snowboarding in 2008. "Free Taos" – the mantra of the snowboarding movement – became "Free Tacos" when a sticker company ran spellcheck on the group's order.

Additionally, Taos Ski Valley is pleased to announce that many of its most popular features and experiences are resuming in 2021-2022. Those include:

Parking ease - Taos will return its popular 'cattle car' free parking shuttle this year, as well as the skier drop-off area, which debuted last season.

Getting to Taos this winter has never been more convenient, as the easy and affordable Taos Air – the easiest route to the Rockies - will resume its roundtrip winter flights from Dallas, Austin, Carlsbad, Calif., and Hawthorne, Calif. beginning in December and flying through April 4, 2022.

The Blake at Taos Ski Valley continues to be the most popular and sophisticated lodging experience, and this season guests can choose one of the well-appointed and comfortable hotel rooms, or a two, three or four-bedroom penthouse complete with a full kitchen and large-scale living room. The Blake Residences, which are the brand-new privately owned slopeside condominiums, will also be available for short-term lodging.

The Spa and Wellness Center at The Blake will provide the perfect relaxation destination for a luxurious escape or a post-skiing recovery, featuring: a heated saltwater pool, multiple outdoor hot tubs with stunning views of the mountain, an oxygen bar, treatment rooms for individuals or couples, a fitness center, a yoga room, a private locker room and steam room for spa guests, a separate locker room and steam room for fitness center guests, and more.

Taos Ski Valley continues to be the world's first and only B Corp-certified ski resort, meaning it is compelled to conduct business in a manner that benefits employees, visitors, and the community through social responsibility, environmental sensitively, and economic sustainability. As part of that commitment, this season Taos continues to raise its base pay to meet the MIT Living Wage index and expanded its employee housing options, all while ensuring a broad array of value-laden, affordable season passes.

"This winter, visitors to Taos Ski Valley will return to a true skiing experience – one that is welcoming, relaxing, adventurous, and open to all," continued Norden. "We look forward to continuing the Taos Ski Valley legacy with our long-time and first-time visitors this upcoming season."

Taos Ski Valley's opening day is planned for Thursday, November 25, 2021 and the season will run through Sunday, April 3, 2022.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

