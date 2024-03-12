Taos Ski Valley Announces Most Robust, Benefit-Rich Season Pass Lineup to Date

The resort's Winter 25 season passes offers visitors more perks than ever before, plus unbeatable value, flexibility, new year-round access and more

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley today announced that their largest and most diverse season pass offering is now on sale. The suite of season passes for Winter 25 include three options below $500, greater pass benefits, more varied options than ever before for the ultimate flexibility, and new year-round pass options, giving visitors access to the mountain for both winter and summer outdoor adventures.

"Our Winter 25 passes aren't just about skiing; they're passports to year-round mountain magic: from carving down powdery slopes in winter to exploring scenic trails in summer," said Madeline Kelty, Marketing Director, Taos Ski Valley. "We're thrilled about the dynamic benefits packages that accompany the Winter 25 passes, and also excited to offer passes at a variety of price ranges, offering our guests tremendous value and flexibility."

Winter 2025 passes include:

Kachina Plus: For the ultimate mountain experience, the Kachina Plus pass is priced at $1995 . Enjoy unrestricted access to Taos Ski Valley in the winter with skiing/riding 7 days a week, with no blackout dates, plus summer access. This pass also comes with a $500 credit to Taos Ski Valley's iconic base area hotel, The Blake; an Ikon Base Pass; 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts; plus more added benefits than any other pass.

Kachina: At $1395, the Kachina pass provides unlimited skiing and snowboarding with no blackout dates, perfect for those who love building impressive ski-day totals. Kachina also includes summer access, a $250 credit to The Blake, and 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts.

Value: Priced at $875, this pass offers value without compromising on the Taos experience: skiing and riding 7 days a week, with holiday blackouts, plus summer access.

Midweek: Weekday warriors can access a steep discount, the Midweek pass is available at just $495. This offers unlimited skiing and riding Monday-Thursday, with holiday blackouts.

High Noon: Also priced at $495, the High Noon pass is perfect for visitors who prefer to sleep in and not compete to make it for the first chair – with unlimited skiing after 12 PM, 7 days a week, with holiday blackouts.

5-Day: The new 5-Day pass grants passholders five days of skiing at Taos Ski Valley, with limited blackout dates, for $495. This is the only pass that does not come with the pass benefits listed below.

Discounted versions of all passes are once again available for military/first responders, seniors, Zia (ages 18-35) and youth. For complete pricing breakdowns and holiday blackout dates, visit https://www.skitaos.com/tickets-passes.

Winter 2025 passes feature more value-adding benefits than ever before, including:

Complimentary Summer 24 Pass: Kachina Plus, Kachina, and Value passholders now receive a complimentary Summer 24 pass. Passholders will enjoy unlimited summer access to lift-served mountain biking and scenic lift rides. Midweek and High Noon passholders can purchase the Summer 24 pass at a 50% discount.

Sweepstakes: Kachina Plus, Kachina and Value passholders are automatically entered into two sweepstakes for chances to win a 4-night stay at Islas Secas (all expenses paid, excluding travel to Panama ) or a 3-night stay at Trinchera Ranch.

The Blake Credit: Kachina Plus passholders now enjoy a $500 credit at The Blake, with $250 for a summer stay and $250 for a winter stay. Kachina passholders receive a $250 credit specifically for Summer 24.

credit at The Blake, with for a summer stay and for a winter stay. Kachina passholders receive a credit specifically for Summer 24. All passholders besides 5-Day can enjoy: 15% off food and beverage, 15% off class snowsports lessons, 10% off stays at The Blake, 10% off Via Ferrata and varying discount levels at Taos Sports (pass-dependent).

Buddy tickets: 8x for Kachina Plus, 6x for Kachina, 4x for Value, 2x for Midweek, High Noon.

To provide visitors with enhanced protections and flexibility, Taos Ski Valley season passes are once again offered with purchase plans allowing the ability to pay over 6 months when purchased in the spring or over 3 months if purchased in the summer. Visitors can also once again select to add pass assurance.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the spirit of the outdoors.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, to earn Outside Magazine's #1 mountain resort ranking, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

