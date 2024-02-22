Taos Ski Valley, Inc. and Taos Ski Valley Foundation Report Generous Support of the Taos Community in 2023

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley , Inc. and the Taos Ski Valley Foundation , today reported that the two organizations collectively contributed more than $500,000 in charitable and in-kind donations to the Taos and New Mexico community in 2023.

Working together, Taos Ski Valley and the Taos Ski Valley Foundation (TSVF), established by Louis Bacon after purchasing Taos Ski Valley, have a longstanding commitment to supporting the vibrant communities of Taos and New Mexico. Taos Ski Valley and TSVF are dedicated to collaborating with local organizations to have positive impact in the region.

In 2023, Taos Ski Valley and the Taos Ski Valley Foundation supported a wide range of organizations, including but not limited to those managing educational initiatives, environmental conservation projects, food security causes, and outdoor equity projects. The diverse range of supported causes reflects a commitment to addressing various needs within the community.

Projects included, but were not limited to, donations to:

The Nature Conservancy's Rio Grande Water Fund to accelerate landscape scale forest restoration to mitigate severe wildfire and protect water for one million people.

Taos Winter Sports Team to facilitate scholarships that increase access to snowsports for the Taos regional ski school programs.

regional ski school programs. Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for the El Salto forest restoration project.

Taos Supports Educators to provide teacher appreciation breakfasts biannually to 13 schools in Taos County .

. Taos Land Trust for food security and the De la Tierra a la Cosecha collaborative to bolster local land and water conservation and economic development.

Shared Table to provide Thanksgiving meals for the third year; these meals went to homebound clients of Shared Table, Taos Elders and Neighbors Together (TENT) and TeamBuilders Behavioral Health.

Taos Coalition to End Homelessness to provide a clean, safe space and access to community resources for community members.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and the impact it can have on the community we call home. We are proud to play a role in initiatives that make a difference in the lives of our neighbors," said Dawn Boulware, VP of Environmental and Social Responsibility at Taos Ski Valley, Inc.

"We are proud to partner with Taos Ski Valley in support of the Taos community, and grateful to our partners in Northern New Mexico for their commitment to protection of the area's natural resources, dedication to essential and cultural services and providing local youth with forestry training and skill development," said Ann Colley, Director of the Taos Ski Valley Foundation.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Taos Ski Valley is independently owned and operated. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the spirit of the outdoors.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. The resort is dedicated to using business as a force for good for its community. Taos Ski Valley is also devoted to protecting the environment, demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to earn Outside Magazine's #1 mountain resort ranking, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com.

About Taos Ski Valley Foundation

Taos Ski Valley Foundation is the local affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation and supports nonprofit organizations in the Taos area focused on forest health, waterways protection and wildfire prevention and mitigation. Taos Ski Valley Foundation also has a community program that partners with local nonprofits to support arts & culture, health, education, critical services and wellbeing.

The mission of The Moore Charitable Foundation, founded by Louis Bacon in 1992, is environmental conservation. Moore Charitable partners with nonprofits that preserve open land and healthy forests; ensure clean and abundant water; advance marine and marine species protections; and foster conservation stewardship, including environmental and educational programs in priority geographic areas. The Moore Charitable Foundation's complimentary community program supports nonprofits committed to thriving communities.

