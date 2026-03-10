Taos Ski Valley Announces Winter 2027 Season Passes with Pass Assurance Included for the First Time Ever

The New Mexico Resort's Winter 2027 Season Passes Go on Sale March 10 with Pass Assurance and Expansive Benefits

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley today announced its Winter 2027 season passes and Spring Pass Sale, offering six different pass options at the lowest prices of the year. New for 2027, all passes purchased during the Spring Pass Sale will include Pass Assurance, a benefit that was previously only available at an additional cost. The resort expanded midweek access to include Fridays, for an improved Weekday pass. Additionally, all passholders are entitled to expansive benefits and the ability to "buy now, ride now," just in time for last-minute spring break planners and people wanting to take advantage of late-season snow.

Taos Ski Valley offers a sophisticated mountain experience with its rare combination of world-class skiing and European-style hospitality. From its renowned terrain to its deep connection with New Mexican culture, Taos offers a truly unique mountain vacation and the resort's extensive pass options and benefits allow guests to curate the perfect experience.

Risk-Free Confidence for Winter 2027

The free inclusion of Pass Assurance on all passes during the Spring Pass Sale offers a risk-free option to purchase now with confidence. With the Pass Assurance, Passholders will have the option to return their pass for any reason by October 31, 2026 for a full refund or prorated refund based on summer usage and administrative fees. After that, passholders can receive a full or partial credit for any returned pass between November 1, 2026 and March 1, 2027 for qualified reasons. After the Spring Pass Sale, Pass Assurance will once again be available for an additional cost.

"Our Spring Pass Sale has always been the best time to lock in a Taos season pass, and this year we're raising the bar," said John Kelly, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "Planning ahead should feel exciting, not uncertain. With complimentary Pass Assurance and more benefits than ever, guests can buy with total confidence and start getting excited for another unforgettable winter at Taos."

Winter 2027 pass options include:

Kachina Plus , $2,095 – The Kachina Plus pass offers the ultimate mountain experience. Enjoy unrestricted access to Taos Ski Valley in the winter seven days a week, with no blackout dates, plus a complimentary Summer 2026 Pass. The Kachina Plus pass also comes with an Ikon Base Pass with the option to upgrade to an Ikon Pass for an additional $500; a $500 credit ($250 to be used per season) to The Blake, Taos' signature base area hotel; 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts; plus more added benefits than any other pass. This pass includes two unguided days at Silverton Mountain, and one free heli-skiing drop on Fridays or Saturdays during December or January. Also new this year, Kachina Plus passholders will receive 10 buddy tickets (up from eight last season). Starting today, Kachina Plus pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 winter season.

, – The Kachina Plus pass offers the ultimate mountain experience. Enjoy unrestricted access to Taos Ski Valley in the winter seven days a week, with no blackout dates, plus a complimentary Summer 2026 Pass. The Kachina Plus pass also comes with an Ikon Base Pass with the option to upgrade to an Ikon Pass for an additional $500; a $500 credit ($250 to be used per season) to The Blake, Taos' signature base area hotel; 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts; plus more added benefits than any other pass. This pass includes two unguided days at Silverton Mountain, and one free heli-skiing drop on Fridays or Saturdays during December or January. Also new this year, Kachina Plus passholders will receive 10 buddy tickets (up from eight last season). Starting today, Kachina Plus pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 winter season. Kachina, $1,475 – The Kachina pass provides unlimited skiing and snowboarding seven days per week, with no blackout dates. Kachina also includes a 2026 Summer Pass, a $250 credit to The Blake for the Summer season, and 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts. This pass includes two unguided days at Silverton Mountain, and one free heli-skiing drop on Fridays or Saturdays during December or January. Also new this year, Kachina passholders will receive eight buddy tickets (up from six last season). Starting today, Kachina pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 winter season.

– The Kachina pass provides unlimited skiing and snowboarding seven days per week, with no blackout dates. Kachina also includes a 2026 Summer Pass, a $250 credit to The Blake for the Summer season, and 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts. This pass includes two unguided days at Silverton Mountain, and one free heli-skiing drop on Fridays or Saturdays during December or January. Also new this year, Kachina passholders will receive eight buddy tickets (up from six last season). Starting today, Kachina pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 winter season. Value, $925 – The Value pass offers skiing and riding seven days a week, with holiday blackouts, plus a 2026 Summer Pass and a $250 credit to The Blake for the Summer season. This pass includes one unguided day at Silverton Mountain, and one free heli-skiing drop on Fridays or Saturdays in December or January. Also new this year, Value pass holders will receive six buddy tickets (up from four last season). Starting March 23, Value pass holders can ski for the remainder of the 2026 season.

– The Value pass offers skiing and riding seven days a week, with holiday blackouts, plus a 2026 Summer Pass and a $250 credit to The Blake for the Summer season. This pass includes one unguided day at Silverton Mountain, and one free heli-skiing drop on Fridays or Saturdays in December or January. Also new this year, Value pass holders will receive six buddy tickets (up from four last season). Starting March 23, Value pass holders can ski for the remainder of the 2026 season. Weekday, $750 – The Weekday pass now includes unlimited skiing Monday through Friday with holiday blackouts. Also new this year, Weekday passholders will receive four buddy tickets (up from two last season). Starting March 23, Midweek pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 season.

– The Weekday pass now includes unlimited skiing Monday through Friday with holiday blackouts. Also new this year, Weekday passholders will receive four buddy tickets (up from two last season). Starting March 23, Midweek pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 season. High Noon, $550 – This pass offers unlimited skiing after 12 PM, 7 days a week, with holiday blackouts. High Noon pass holders receive two buddy tickets. Starting March 23, High Noon pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 season.

– This pass offers unlimited skiing after 12 PM, 7 days a week, with holiday blackouts. High Noon pass holders receive two buddy tickets. Starting March 23, High Noon pass holders can also ski for the remainder of the 2026 season. 5-Day, $495 – The 5-Day pass grants passholders five days of skiing at Taos Ski Valley throughout the season, with limited blackout dates.

All passholders also get 15 percent off food and beverage, 15 percent off class snowsports lessons, 10 percent off stays at The Blake, 10 percent off Via Ferrata & UTV summer experiences, and 10% off retail at Taos Sports, Taos Kids, and Kachina Sports.

Discounted versions of all passes are available for military/first responders, seniors, Zia (ages 18-29) and youth (ages 7-17). For complete pricing breakdowns and holiday blackout dates, visit www.skitaos.com/season-passes.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the spirit of the outdoors.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, to earn Outside Magazine's #1 mountain resort ranking, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

