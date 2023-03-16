Taos Ski Valley's Winter 24 Season Passes On Sale Today With New Payment Plans and Pass Assurance, Giving Greater Accessibility and Flexibility For All

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley's Winter 24 season passes are on sale now and include a robust line-up of value-laden pass options tailored to meet Taos loyalists' skiing and riding needs. New this year is Taos Ski Valley's Season Pass Payment Plan program and affordable Season Pass Assurance. During this spring sale, pass purchasers get the lowest pricing of the season, can make payments over time, and can purchase with confidence, all of which is designed to make enjoying a season of skiing and riding at Taos more accessible than ever before.

The Winter 24 pass line-up includes a diverse collection of options, giving loyalists both excellent value for the world-class Taos skiing and riding experiences, and a variety of winter and summer discounts and benefits.

The all-new Season Pass Payment Plan, available during this spring sale, allows purchasers to lock in the lowest rates of the season and pay over time, with no interest and no pre-payment penalty. Purchased online, the plan is simple and flexible and will break up payments into six installments. This option is particularly beneficial to families purchasing multiple passes. Also new this year, Taos is offering Season Pass Assurance for $30, which gives a prorated reimbursement for the purchase price of a pass for qualified reasons, such as a season-ending injury, job loss or relocation, or military deployment.

Returning for Winter 24 are the High Noon and Midweek Passes, which provide impressive discounts for skiing on off-peak times, and help Taos to spread visitation more evenly throughout the week, preventing overcrowding and long lines on weekends and holidays.

"Our loyalists, including those in the local community, told us they wanted more accessibility and flexibility for passes; we listened and we delivered," said Madeline Kelty, Marketing Director, Taos Ski Valley. "Our new Season Pass Payment Plan and Season Pass Assurance will help make skiing at Taos more accessible than ever. Our variety of pass options accommodate different skiing and riding habits, and we are offering a slew of perks with each pass, including discounts on dining and lodging, low-cost reciprocal days at other ski areas, and buddy tickets you can still use this season. This is the best time to buy for the most benefits, and the lowest price."

Winter 24 passes are good for the entire 2023-2024 winter season. Those who buy passes during this early spring sale can also use them to ski or ride from March 27 to April 9, which includes skiing during the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships in Taos March 30-April 1, 2023. As part of its B Corp commitment, Taos will be offsetting all the carbon associated with this major skiing event.

Winter 24 Season Passes and Details:

Kachina Plus Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus an Ikon Base Pass, 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts, a $250 credit to The Blake at Taos Ski Valley with adult passes, 8 buddy tickets for next season plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 27 through April 9, 2023 . 15% off group lessons, a one-time, one-item 25% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 20% off all other purchases all season. Summer perks include 1 scenic lift ticket and 25% off a Via Ferrata private guide.

Pricing: adults: $1,895, military/first responder: $1710, senior: $1710, Zia (ages 18-35): $1555, youth: $1160

Kachina Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts. 6 buddy tickets for next season, plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 27 through April 9, 2023 . A one-time, one-item 20% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 15% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $1285, military/first responder: $1150, senior: $1150, Zia (ages 18-35): $895, youth: $580

Value Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with holiday blackouts. Four buddy tickets for next season, plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 27 through April 9, 2023 . A one-time, one-item 15% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 10% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $835, military/first responder: $760, senior: $760, Zia (ages 18-35): $575, youth: $355

High Noon Pass

Skiing or riding after 12 PM , 7 days a week with holiday blackouts. Two buddy tickets for next season, plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 28 through April 9, 2023 . A one-time, one-item 10% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 5% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $485, military/first responder: $465, senior: $465, Zia (ages 18-35): $405, youth: $230





Midweek Pass

Skiing or riding Monday–Thursday with holiday blackouts. Two buddy tickets for next season plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 28 through April 9, 2023 . A one-time, one-item 10% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 5% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $485, military/first responder: $465, senior: $465, Zia (ages 18-35): $405, youth: $230

"Our commitment to our guests and to the community is to be better, not bigger, and these new pass programs are an example of how we're doing that," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "We're listening and adjusting our business to be better and to respond to what our guests tell us they want. In an increasingly homogenized ski industry, we're standing out for being focused on giving our guests the true, pure experience of skiing and riding, and using business as a force for good."

The Winter 24 spring sale begins today, March 16, 2023. Passes are available for purchase at https://www.skitaos.com/tickets-passes/winter-24-season-passes.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, and is also a CarbonNeutral® certified business, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass, and to be named to Fast Company's 2023 Most innovative Companies list. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment or net zero goals, please visit www.skitaos.com.

SOURCE Taos Ski Valley