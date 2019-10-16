Tapinator, Inc. Announces Soft Launch of Castle Builder Game in Select Countries

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. ("Tapinator," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms today announced that it has soft launched Castle Builder, an innovative social slots game, in select countries including Canada and Australia.

Castle Builder is derived from a real-money online slot machine of the same name and has been developed in partnership with Rabcat, a leading digital design house that has worked on a number of AAA games including Fortnite, Overwatch, and Forza. The real-money version of the product is currently a top performing slot game across over 200 online casinos in a number of European countries.

For the app store version of Castle Builder, we have combined the real-money product's slot machines, beautiful graphics, and unique metagame with various best-in-class retention and monetization systems that, we believe, will translate into a successful slots app. In addition to the core gameplay of spinning reels to build castles and unlock kingdoms across an extensive map, the app version of the game features quests, login rewards, gifting, minigames, a VIP club, a multitude of special deals and more.

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the soft launch, "As we continue to focus on the social-casino genre, we are excited to add a slots game to our portfolio. The mobile slots space mobile has been a very lucrative area but has been sparse on innovation. We believe that the pace of innovation in the slots area will accelerate and we are excited to launch a differentiated product within this category. Although Castle Builder is our first slots product, it joins our other social-casino games, Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Dash. As we actively invest in each title, we are also investing in our underlying systems, including live operations, and we are hopeful that, beginning in Q4 2019, we will start to see the results of these live ops investments through improvements in monetization."

Castle Builder is expected to launch globally later in Q4 2019, and the Company expects that it will soon announce another social-casino title that is scheduled for launch in Q1 2020.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a significant emphasis on social-casino games. Tapinator's library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 470 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Dash. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the development and monetization of our mobile games, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTCQB is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTCQB is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

