Tapioca Market size is set to grow by 6.97 million t from 2023-2027, Alternative to gluten and grain food products boost the market, Technavio

The global tapioca market size is estimated to grow by 6972.08 th t from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.88% during the forecast period. The tapioca market caters to various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Tapioca, derived from the cassava root, is free from gluten, making it a popular alternative in the production of energy-rich foods, baby formula, and nutritional supplements for those with wheat allergies or intolerance. Additionally, it functions as a texturizing and thickening agent in confectionery, desserts, and puddings.

Global Tapioca Market 2023-2027

Tapioca Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.88% Market growth 2023-2027 6972.08 th t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and France Key companies profiled American Key Products Inc., Authentic Foods, Cargill Inc., Ciranda Inc., Ekta International, Emsland Starke GmbH, Hunan Kang pharmaceutical Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Jayavel Sago Factory, KengSeng Group of Co., Malt Products Corp., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Tapioca Vietnam, Tereos Group, Venus Starch Suppliers, and Tate and Lyle Plc

Segment Overview

This tapioca market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Animal feed, Food and beverage, Industrial) Type (Fresh, Dried) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The Tapioca market encompasses Animal Feed, Food and Beverage, and Industrial Applications sectors. With the growing awareness of health and wellness, the Food and Beverage segment offers lucrative opportunities. Tapioca, derived from Cassava plants, is almost pure starch and has limited nutritional value. However, it is a healthy option for those watching cholesterol and saturated fat intake, as it contains no fat or cholesterol. Tapioca starch is also gluten-free and grain-free, making it suitable for bakery products and individuals with Celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or food allergies. Economic, political, and social scenarios influence consumer buying behavior. Product growth is driven by the increasing demand for dietary food products, including those low in carbohydrates, cholesterol, and fiber. Strategic positioning in the market includes offering tapioca starch as a substitute for grains and gluten, providing energy and calories without raising blood sugar levels, and addressing health concerns such as constipation, lower cholesterol, and heart disease. Tapioca's minerals, including calcium, folate, manganese, iron, and folic acid, have significant positive effects on health. Calcium is crucial for bone health and preventing neural tube defects and anemia. Sodium, on the other hand, should be limited due to its association with high blood pressure, strokes, and heart disease.

Geography Overview

The APAC region, specifically South-east Asia, leads the global tapioca market due to its large consumption in bakery products and dietary food items. Tapioca, derived from the cassava root, is a starch-rich source of calories, fiber, and essential nutrients like calcium, folate, manganese, iron, and folic acid. It is a suitable alternative for those with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or food allergies. Tapioca's low cholesterol and blood sugar properties make it beneficial for weight maintenance and managing conditions like diabetes. In the food industry, tapioca is used in various applications, including confectionery, infant formula, baby food products, and infant nutritional supplements. The increasing prevalence of health-conscious consumers and the rise of e-commerce platforms have fueled the growth of tapioca start-ups, offering organic meat, cassava extract, and superfood products. However, it's essential to note that improper processing may lead to cyanide poisoning. Therefore, ensuring proper manufacturing practices is crucial.

Tapioca, derived from the cassava plant, is a versatile starch used in various industries. In bioplastics, it enhances degradability and creates odorless, smooth, and transparent biomaterials. Applications span from food and beverages, including baby food and confectionery, to industrial uses as texturizing and thickening agents. Additionally, tapioca starch is crucial in gluten- and grain-free products, animal feed, and lucrative start-ups in economic, political, and social scenarios.

Tapioca, derived from the cassava plant, offers various applications in animal feed, food and beverages, and industries. Its high carbohydrate content and position on the glycemic index scale can lead to rapid blood sugar increases. Unprocessed or improperly cooked tapioca may contain linamarin, converting to cyanide, posing a health risk. Gluten-free and grain-free industries see growth opportunities due to tapioca's use in bakery products, dietary food, and starch production. Nutrient-rich in calcium, folate, manganese, and iron, tapioca also addresses nutritional needs for celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, and food allergies. However, its high calorie, carbohydrate, and sodium content can contribute to health concerns like cholesterol, constipation, and high blood pressure.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic market of Animal Feed, the Tapioca sector presents lucrative opportunities due to its versatility as a raw material. Economic scenarios, political instability, and social trends influence the demand for Tapioca as a parent market for various industries. Innovation and technologies have led to the production of Tapioca-based dietary food products, such as Starch, which are essential in the food industry. Consumers' buying behavior towards low-cholesterol, high-fiber, and blood sugar-regulating food products drives the demand for Tapioca and its derivatives. Nuts, Grains, and Gluten-free consumers also benefit from Tapioca's nutritional profile, rich in Calcium, Folate, Manganese, Iron, and Folic acid. Neural tube defects prevention is another significant application of Tapioca in the food industry. The Tapioca market's growth is influenced by economic, political, and social scenarios. Innovation and technologies continue to create new opportunities, making Tapioca a vital component in the Animal Feed and food industries.

Market Research Overview

