Taproot Announces Updated Hourly Value of Pro Bono Service, an 18% Increase from 2019

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Taproot Foundation proudly announced the release of its newly updated Pro Bono Hourly Valuation. With more than 20 years of expertise, Taproot is a leading voice in the field of pro bono service, connecting volunteers skilled in areas such as marketing, strategic planning, HR, technology, and finance with social good organizations in need of their support. This Pro Bono Hourly Valuation calculation, first released in 2009, helps to assign a market value to each hour of service provided by a skilled volunteer, offering stakeholders a powerful tool to assess and report on pro bono work.

"For 15 years, Taproot's hourly valuation for pro bono service has filled a crucial gap in the sector," says Taproot President & CEO Lindsay Gruber. "Providing a tangible dollar amount to the time and expertise contributed by skilled volunteers not only enhances accountability and enables nonprofits, volunteers and companies alike to quantify these resources, but also elevates the recognition of pro bono service across sectors."

The current Pro Bono Hourly Valuation, updated for the first time since 2019, reflects the latest economic landscape, incorporating data from the 2024 Salary Guide by Robert Half and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With an average valuation of $220 per hour across various professions, this represents an 18% increase from 2019, underscoring the growing significance of pro bono contributions.

Nonprofits and foundations can leverage the Pro Bono Hourly Valuation to quantify the value of in-kind resources and contributions, which compose a large percentage of resources being contributed to the sector. For companies and corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals, it offers insight into the magnitude of the value their employees' service delivers. Individual volunteers also benefit tremendously from understanding the dollar value of their time, amplifying the significance of their efforts.

The 2024 Pro Bono Hourly Valuation is now available for download, inviting companies, organizations, and volunteers alike to explore how this tool can further their impact and drive positive change. Download Taproot's 2024 Pro Bono Hourly Valuation here. Stay tuned for upcoming opportunities to harness the full potential of this invaluable resource.

About Taproot:

Taproot is a nonprofit organization that connects social change organizations with passionate, skilled volunteers who share their expertise pro bono. Through our programs, we help organizations overcome their most pressing challenges and create lasting impact in their communities. Learn more at www.taprootfoundation.org.

SOURCE Taproot Foundation