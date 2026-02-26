Taproot Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Altair Industries

SUMMIT, N.J. and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taproot Capital ("Taproot"), an alternative asset manager that backs spin-out, emerging and growing private equity managers with deep sector expertise and established track records, today announced a strategic partnership with Altair Industries ("Altair").

Altair, headquartered in New York City and led by Managing Partners, David Waxman and Michael Livanos, is a private equity firm that takes control positions in North American middle-market companies within the aerospace and defense and mission-critical industrials sectors. Altair leverages more than four decades of collective industry experience to capitalize on the convergence of reshoring, defense expansion, and technological transition. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Eric Zoller, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Taproot, commented "We are proud to announce our partnership with Altair and are excited to grow together with David and Mike, who bring extensive experience investing in family-owned, corporate carve-out, under optimized and special situation businesses. We believe this partnership reinforces Taproot's approach to thematic investing, firm building and fundraising. As we look ahead, Taproot continues to invest in delivering unique resources to accelerate the growth of our partner funds while reducing the friction cost of launching a new firm."

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Taproot. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Altair.

About Taproot Capital

Taproot Capital is an alternative asset manager specializing in seeding first-time funds and partnering with emerging and growing private equity firms. Led by the firm's Co-Founders, Eric Zoller, Matthew Thornton, Bobby Farina and Kristy Hogan, Taproot Capital delivers tailored capital solutions designed to support managers as they launch new strategies, institutionalize their operations, and scale their platforms. In addition to providing strategic capital, Taproot Capital offers comprehensive fundraising support and outsourced investor relations capabilities to strengthen operational infrastructure, accelerate asset growth, and enhance long-term investor engagement. For more information, please visit https://taprootcap.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Altair Industries

Founded in 2025, by David Waxman and Michael Livanos, Altair Industries is a private equity firm focused on middle-market aerospace and defense and mission-critical industrial companies. Altair partners with management teams to enhance operations and drive sustainable growth, combining organic initiatives with disciplined M&A to build and scale resilient, high-performing platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.altairindustries.com/.

