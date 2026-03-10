Taproot Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Northern Shore Capital

SUMMIT, N.J. and BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taproot Capital ("Taproot"), an alternative asset manager that backs spin-out, emerging and growing private equity managers, today announced a strategic partnership with Northern Shore Capital ("Northern Shore"). Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Northern Shore is a private equity firm led by Founding Partners Scott Barry and Hans Pusch. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market healthcare services and consumer multi-unit businesses throughout North America.

With more than 50 years of combined investing and operating experience brought to the firm, Northern Shore has leveraged Taproot's investment to assemble their dedicated Strategic Resource Group. This partnership positions the firm to scale faster than a traditional first-time fund while maintaining disciplined execution.

The Founding Partners of Northern Shore have made substantial personal GP commitments alongside Taproot's investment, reinforcing alignment with limited partners and demonstrating deep conviction in the firm's long-term strategy.

"Scott and Hans are true operators, focused on building enduring institutions and creating long-term value," said Eric Zoller, Chief Executive Officer of Taproot. "This partnership with Northern Shore represents an important milestone in executing Taproot's strategy of backing high-potential founders and accelerating sustainable growth." Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Taproot. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Northern Shore.

About Taproot Capital

Taproot Capital is an alternative asset manager specializing in seeding first-time funds and partnering with emerging and growing private equity firms. Led by the firm's Co-Founders, Eric Zoller, Matthew Thornton, Bobby Farina and Kristy Hogan, Taproot Capital delivers tailored capital solutions designed to support managers as they launch new strategies, institutionalize their operations, and scale their platforms. In addition to providing strategic capital, Taproot Capital offers comprehensive fundraising support and outsourced investor relations capabilities to strengthen operational infrastructure, accelerate asset growth, and enhance long-term investor engagement. For more information, please visit https://taprootcap.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Northern Shore Capital

Northern Shore Capital is a sector-focused private investment firm founded by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. We invest in healthcare, consumer, and other select services businesses through our private equity strategy. We are committed to building enduring partnerships with owners and management teams, drawing on our extensive experience in scaling and optimizing businesses to drive growth and position them for long-term success.

Scott Barry and Hans Pusch founded Northern Shore to leverage their complementary skills and shared vision, built on decades of operational and investment experience across healthcare, consumer, and real estate. At Northern Shore, our mission is to partner with businesses to create long-term value, emphasizing sustainable growth, innovation, and a positive impact on the communities in which they operate.

Taproot Capital Media Contact

Meghan Hazen

[email protected]

SOURCE Taproot Capital