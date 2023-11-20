TAQA signs agreement to buy CGG shares in ARGAS

News provided by

The Industrialization and Energy Services TAQA

20 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") has announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the remaining shares in its subsidiary, Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS). The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to satisfying relevant conditions.

Continue Reading
TAQA signs agreement to buy CGG shares in ARGAS
TAQA signs agreement to buy CGG shares in ARGAS

"In this transaction, which is aligned with TAQA's strategy, ARGAS becomes a fully-owned TAQA company, further accelerating synergies across our fully-owned businesses. We will further invest in ARGAS to leverage its surveying capabilities to access the region's natural resource and mining sectors," said Khalid M. Nouh, TAQA Chief Executive Officer and ARGAS Chairman of the Board.

ARGAS was founded in 1966 and specializes in providing land, shallow water and marine seismic and non-seismic data acquisition, geoscience and surveying services. ARGAS is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, with regional operations across the Middle East and North Africa.

About TAQA:

Founded in 2003, TAQA is an international company headquartered in Dharan that offers leading well solutions for the energy industry and is creating value and opportunity for all its stakeholders. TAQA has more than 5,000 people in more than 20 countries and serves multiple markets. TAQA offers a complete well solutions portfolio that includes Coiled Tubing and Stimulation, Cementing, Wireline, Frac, Directional Drilling, Downhole Tools, Completions, Well Testing, Slickline, Inspection, H2S Safety, and Logging and Perforating.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280969/TAQA_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241543/TAQA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Industrialization and Energy Services TAQA

Also from this source

TAQA assina acordo para compra de ações da CGG na ARGAS

TAQA assina acordo para compra de ações da CGG na ARGAS

A empresa de serviços de industrialização e energia ("TAQA") anunciou hoje que celebrou um acordo definitivo para adquirir as ações remanescentes de...
TAQA firma acuerdo para comprar acciones de CGG en ARGAS

TAQA firma acuerdo para comprar acciones de CGG en ARGAS

Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") ha anunciado que firmó un acuerdo definitivo para comprar las acciones restantes de su...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.