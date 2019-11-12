Taras Shevchenko, National University of Kyiv and SIS Sign MOU Startup of Dynamics 365 Academy

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC is a Microsoft Gold Partner with a 25-year track record, announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (University) to startup Dynamics 365 Academy.

The goal of Dynamics 365 Academy is for SIS, LLC, in partnership with the University, to provide training to University students to acquire knowledge of Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations as well as consultative skills needed for their career development as Implementation Consultants. This training will be expanded to include additional Microsoft technologies.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Taras Shevchenko University in this endeavor. It is very gratifying to see so many young people eager to embrace technology as their career path. All of us at SIS are proud to be a part of this initiative." said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS.

About SIS

SIS, LLC has been successful in delivering ERP, CRM, and SharePoint solutions to Project and Service based companies for more than 20 years which have all utilized on Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now, and in the long term.

Our comprehensive range of services includes: needs assessments, management consulting, system design and configuration, training and technical support in ERP, CRM, and Project Management. SIS is currently serving over 200 customers with our software and consulting services, with over 300 successful implementations.

For more information visit https://www.sisn.com

