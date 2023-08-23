Tareen Dermatology Empowers Young Girls with Careers in Medicine Events

Recognizing the importance of diversity and gender equality in the medical profession, Tareen Dermatology has been committed to fostering the next generation of female healthcare leaders. The Careers in Medicine events were created to address women's underrepresentation in medicine and encourage young girls to explore the vast opportunities available to them in the healthcare industry.

At the most recent event in July of this year, attendees were offered a close look at possible career opportunities within Tareen Dermatology's medical practice, including becoming a doctor or physician assistant, medical assistant, registered nurse, histologist, phlebotomist, pathologist, radiation therapist, medical aesthetician, medical marketer, business/admin staff and more. In addition, Tareen Dermatology offered any attending individuals to apply for $1,000 in scholarships for two high school juniors or seniors passionate about a future career working in healthcare! Our women in the leadership panel selected two individuals for this application cycle and will be awarded their scholarship money in the next couple of weeks. Tareen Dermatology plans to offer this scholarship to future attendees at each event moving forward.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen, the founder of Tareen Dermatology, expressed her enthusiasm for the success of the Careers in Medicine events, stating, "We are thrilled to have provided a platform for young minority women and girls to explore their passion for medicine and to connect with inspiring women who have paved the way in this field. We aim to empower and support these future healthcare leaders and are proud to have played a role in their journey."

The practice plans to expand the Careers in Medicine events, reaching out to more schools and communities and providing even more opportunities for young girls to explore their passion for medicine and receive mentorship from accomplished women in healthcare.

For more information about Tareen Dermatology and its Careers in Medicine events, please visit www.tareendermatology.com or contact Natalie Borer at [email protected] or 612.559.4791.

About Tareen Dermatology:

Tareen Dermatology is a leading dermatology private practice in Roseville, Maplewood, Faribault, Monticello, Eagan, MN, and Hudson, WI. The practice provides exceptional skincare services to patients. Led by ten board-certified doctors and 10 PAs, the course offers a comprehensive range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology treatments. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to excellence, Tareen Dermatology strives to deliver the highest quality care to its patients.

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.