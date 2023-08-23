Tareen Dermatology Empowers Young Girls with Careers in Medicine Events

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice with 6 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2nd annual Careers in Medicine event, specifically designed to inspire and empower young girls to pursue careers in the medical field. The event is focused on organizations that support young minorities and women of color, such as Project Diva, Rawdatul Muhibbeen, Big Brother, Big Sister, Girls in Action, and more. These events have provided invaluable opportunities for young aspiring female doctors and healthcare professionals to gain insights, mentorship, and guidance from accomplished women in medicine.
Recognizing the importance of diversity and gender equality in the medical profession, Tareen Dermatology has been committed to fostering the next generation of female healthcare leaders. The Careers in Medicine events were created to address women's underrepresentation in medicine and encourage young girls to explore the vast opportunities available to them in the healthcare industry.
At the most recent event in July of this year, attendees were offered a close look at possible career opportunities within Tareen Dermatology's medical practice, including becoming a doctor or physician assistant, medical assistant, registered nurse, histologist, phlebotomist, pathologist, radiation therapist, medical aesthetician, medical marketer, business/admin staff and more. In addition, Tareen Dermatology offered any attending individuals to apply for $1,000 in scholarships for two high school juniors or seniors passionate about a future career working in healthcare! Our women in the leadership panel selected two individuals for this application cycle and will be awarded their scholarship money in the next couple of weeks. Tareen Dermatology plans to offer this scholarship to future attendees at each event moving forward.
Dr. Mohiba Tareen, the founder of Tareen Dermatology, expressed her enthusiasm for the success of the Careers in Medicine events, stating, "We are thrilled to have provided a platform for young minority women and girls to explore their passion for medicine and to connect with inspiring women who have paved the way in this field. We aim to empower and support these future healthcare leaders and are proud to have played a role in their journey."
The practice plans to expand the Careers in Medicine events, reaching out to more schools and communities and providing even more opportunities for young girls to explore their passion for medicine and receive mentorship from accomplished women in healthcare.
About Tareen Dermatology: Tareen Dermatology is a leading dermatology private practice in Roseville, Maplewood, Faribault, Monticello, Eagan, MN, and Hudson, WI. The practice provides exceptional skincare services to patients. Led by ten board-certified doctors and 10 PAs, the course offers a comprehensive range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology treatments. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to excellence, Tareen Dermatology strives to deliver the highest quality care to its patients.
