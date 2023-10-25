Tareen Dermatology Expands to Hudson, Wisconsin, Adding Sixth Location within the Hudson Medical Center

Located within the Hudson Medical Center at 2651 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 304, Tareen Dermatology clinic offers a comprehensive range of dermatology services, including medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatments. Led by Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Dr. Ryan Holzwarth and their highly skilled team of physician assistants and medical staff, the clinic is committed to delivering personalized care to patients of all ages and all conditions of the skin, hair and nails.

Tareen Dermatology treats all dermatologic medical conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, skin cancers, hair loss treatment and more. Cosmetically, the Hudson office offers cosmetic services including botox, fillers, coolsculpting, laser treatments, hydrafacial, and microdermabrasion. All services are comprehensive and tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tareen Dermatology held an open house event on October 24, 2023, in collaboration with the Hudson Chamber of Commerce and the esteemed presence of Mayor Rich O'Connor. The event provided an opportunity for the community to tour the newly constructed clinic, meet the dermatologists, physician assistants, and cosmetic staff and learn more about the services offered. Attendees also enjoyed sample hand hydrafacial and microdermabrasion from the Tareen Dermatology staff of advanced medical estheticians.

About Tareen Dermatology:

Tareen Dermatology is a leading dermatology clinic dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients across multiple locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Led by Dr. Mohiba Tareen and her team of board certified dermatologists and physician assistants, the clinics are committed to delivering personalized care using the latest advancements in dermatologic treatments for all conditions of the skin, hair and nails.

Media Contact:

Natalie Borer

Marketing Director

612.559.4791

[email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology

