Tareen Development Partners Completes $12.75 Million Sale of Eagan Medical Center

TDP acquired the building, formerly known as Town Centre Plaza, for $7.8 million in December 2024. Under TDP's ownership, the property was rebranded as Eagan Medical Center and repositioned as a leading destination for specialty healthcare services in the southeastern Twin Cities. TDP also completed common-area improvements and advanced leasing activity at the property.

"Eagan Medical Center is an excellent example of our approach to value creation through thoughtful investment, strategic improvements and strong partnerships," said Basir Tareen, founder and CEO of Tareen Development Partners. "We are proud of what our team accomplished in a relatively short period and grateful to our tenants, healthcare partners and advisors for their role in the property's success. Hammes Partners is an experienced healthcare real estate owner, and we believe the property is well positioned for its next chapter."

Eagan Medical Center is one of Minnesota's premier medical office destinations, bringing together three of the state's leading independent specialty practices: Tareen Dermatology, Minnesota's largest independent dermatology group; Minnesota Urology, Minnesota's largest independent urology group; and MNGI Digestive Health, Minnesota's largest gastroenterology practice.

The property is also home to Brecke Counseling, the Spartz Vein Clinic, and the Minnesota Center for Obesity, Metabolism and Endocrinology, creating a diverse and complementary network of specialty healthcare providers under one roof.

Located near Interstate 35E and Interstate 494, the property offers convenient access, free surface parking, tempered underground parking, and medical office space designed to serve patients and providers throughout Eagan and the surrounding communities.

The sale demonstrates TDP's ability to identify opportunities, reposition properties and create lasting value for investors, tenants and communities.

About Tareen Development Partners

Tareen Development Partners is a Minnesota-based real estate development and investment firm specializing in multifamily housing, healthcare facilities and commercial properties. Through thoughtful design, strategic partnerships and community-focused investment, TDP develops and enhances properties that create lasting value. For more information, visit tdpmn.com.

Media Contact

Alex Miller Thandupurakal

Tareen Development Partners

[email protected]

651-364-7252

SOURCE Tareen Development Partners