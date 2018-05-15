Tarena International, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results On June 4, 2018

The dial-in details for the conference call are:

United States: +1 845 675 0437 or +1 866 519 4004 Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771 or 800 906 601 China Mainland: 800 819 0121 or 400 620 8038 Taiwan: +886 255723895 or 0 809 091 568 Canada: +1 866 386 1016 United Kingdom: 0 808 234 6646 International: +65 6713 5090 Conference ID: 8295935

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 12, 2018. The dial-in details for the replay are:

Hong Kong: 800 963 117 China: 800 870 0206 United States: +1 855 452 5696 Japan: 0 120 959 034 Malaysia: 1 800 813 755 Singapore: +65 3158 3682 New Zealand: 0 800 453 213 Australia: +61 2 8199 0299 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 8295935

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Tarena's website at http://ir.tedu.cn.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is a leading provider of professional education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in thirteen IT subjects and three non-IT subjects. Tarena also offers four kid education programs. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Since its inception in 2002, Tarena has trained over 509,000 students, cooperated with more than 750 universities and colleges and placed students with approximately 134,000 corporate employers in a variety of industries. For further information, please visit http://ir.tedu.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tarena International, Inc.

Helen Song

Investor Relations

Tel:+86-10-5621-9451

Email: ir@tedu.cn

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarena-international-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2018-results-on-june-4-2018-300648454.html

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.

