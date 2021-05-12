Tarena to Report First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results on May 25, 2021

BEIJING, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and K-12 education services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on May 25, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.tedu.cn.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and K-12 education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.



SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.tedu.cn/

