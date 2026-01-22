Target ALS Launches New Website to Democratize ALS Research and Better Serve the Global ALS Community

New digital platform improves accessibility, highlights groundbreaking research initiatives, and reflects Target ALS's leadership in accelerating effective treatments

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target ALS today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website , a major step forward in its mission to democratize ALS research and accelerate the development of effective treatments for people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Built with and for the ALS community, the new website is designed to better serve scientists, people living with ALS, caregivers, and supporters by making research programs more accessible, information clearer, and participation easier. The platform reflects how ALS research is done today: collaborative, data-driven, and urgently focused on outcomes.

The site offers researchers an improved experience to explore and access Target ALS programs, shared Research Cores, and funding opportunities, while also providing the ALS community with clearer pathways to understand the disease and participate in research. Importantly, the website was tested by community members, including individuals who rely on assistive technologies, to ensure accessibility, usability, and inclusion were central to the design.

"ALS research moves fastest when barriers are removed," said Manish Raisinghani, MBBS, PhD, CEO of Target ALS. "This website is not just a visual refresh. It is infrastructure. It reflects how we work, who we serve, and our commitment to building a research ecosystem where the best ideas can move forward quickly and equitably."

The redesigned site prominently features Target ALS's major initiatives that are transforming the ALS research landscape, including the ALS Global Research Initiative (AGRI), the Target ALS Data Engine, and its global Innovation Ecosystem. Clearer navigation and refreshed messaging highlight how these efforts work together to compress timelines from discovery to drug development.

Beyond research infrastructure, the website brings the Target ALS community into focus. Visitors can explore interviews and stories from scientists working at the frontiers of ALS research, alongside voices of people living with ALS and their caregivers who shape and inform the mission. The platform also showcases grassroots fundraising efforts, including athletes and champions who have turned personal milestones, such as the New York City Marathon, into moments of collective action for ALS research.

A refreshed brand identity runs throughout the site, reinforcing Target ALS's position as a leader in ALS research while communicating its offerings and impact with greater clarity and confidence. The design balances scientific rigor with approachability, ensuring that complex research is understandable without being oversimplified.

The new website reflects Target ALS's belief that better access leads to better science and that better science leads to better outcomes for people living with ALS, reinforcing its mission to build a world where everyone with ALS lives.

Visit the new website at www.targetals.org .

About Target ALS

Target ALS is a medical research foundation breaking down barriers to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments. Since 2013, Target ALS has revolutionized ALS research through its Innovation Ecosystem. By democratizing research through an unbiased review process, providing access to cutting-edge research tools, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and galvanizing industry involvement, Target ALS accelerates the most promising ideas in scientific research into drug development programs. In addition to funding and enabling research, Target ALS also conducts its own critical studies through the ALS Global Research Initiative (AGRI), a groundbreaking, worldwide collaboration aimed at reshaping the landscape of ALS research. Driven by impatient optimism, deliberate disruption, and radical collaboration, Target ALS aims to transform ALS from a fatal disease into a manageable disease, building a world where Everyone Lives.

