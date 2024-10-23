Target ALS Partners with ZEPHYRx to Enhance Global ALS Research Through Data Integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target ALS, a leading organization dedicated to breaking down barriers to accelerate amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments, today announced that data from a strategic partnership with ZEPHYRx, a pioneer in remote respiratory monitoring solutions, is now available to global scientists. This collaboration will integrate data collected by ZEPHYRx with rich clinical and biological datasets from participants in the Target ALS Global Natural History Study and be freely accessible to researchers via the Target ALS Data Engine . This revolutionary data platform rapidly accelerates sharing and analysis of big datasets with researchers worldwide. As of August 2024, Target ALS currently has 68 participants using at-home spirometry, with a study goal of 100 participants.

The ZEPHYRx platform offers an end-to-end solution for respiratory monitoring by enabling frequent, accurate, and consistent pulmonary function testing. Since ALS is a degenerative disease that progressively weakens the muscles, including those responsible for breathing, close monitoring of respiratory function is essential for tracking disease progression. The platform combines advanced, FDA-cleared spirometry devices with a robust cloud infrastructure, allowing researchers to access real-time, lab-quality data from anywhere in the world. By integrating ZEPHYRx's data into the Target ALS Data Engine, this partnership will empower scientists with unparalleled access to robust ALS datasets, critical for providing insights into biological causes of respiratory dysfunction and identifying biomarkers predictive of disease progression. With a growing data set from ALS and healthy control (HC) patients, scientists will be able to conduct analyses to identify potential indicators of respiratory decline.

"Partnering with ZEPHYRx is a significant step forward in our mission to break down barriers and expedite ALS research," says Amy Easton, Senior Director of Scientific Programs at Target ALS. "The integration of ZEPHYRx's respiratory data into our Data Engine will enhance the scope and quality of information available to researchers, fostering greater collaboration and innovation."

ZEPHYRx's platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of decentralized clinical trials, providing a seamless experience for researchers and participants. With its intuitive interface and real-time data-sharing capabilities, study teams are enabled to capture lab-quality digital endpoints from patients while they remain safe and comfortable at home, all of which are crucial in the fight against ALS.

Mike DiCesare, President of ZEPHYRx, says "We're thrilled to be part of this initiative at the forefront of digital health innovation and ALS research. Target ALS's Data Engine is a powerful tool for the ALS research community, and it's a privilege to leverage our digital spirometry platform to obtain lab-quality data from ALS patients while they remain safe and comfortable at home."

About Target ALS

Target ALS is a medical research foundation breaking down barriers to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments. Since 2013, Target ALS has revolutionized ALS research through its Innovation Ecosystem. By democratizing research through an unbiased review process, providing access to cutting-edge research tools, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and galvanizing industry involvement, Target ALS accelerates the most promising ideas in scientific research into drug development programs. Driven by impatient optimism, deliberate disruption, and radical collaboration, Target ALS aims to transform ALS into a manageable disease, building a world where Everyone Lives. For more information, visit www.targetals.org

About ZEPHYRx

ZEPHYRx is a leading provider of cloud-based respiratory monitoring solutions for health systems and clinical research. The ZEPHYRx Respiratory Cloud Platform offers solutions for both point-of-care and at-home lung function testing with all data captured in a single source of truth. We are committed to providing the most comprehensive solutions for decentralized respiratory care, delivering a seamless experience to our customers and their patients. zephyrx.com .

