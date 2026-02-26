Target and Roller Rabbit Debut an Exclusive Spring Getaway Collection

"Partnering with a beloved, social‑first brand like Roller Rabbit is exactly the kind of unexpected delight our guests crave," said Gigi Guerra, vice president, creative curation, Target. "We're constantly reimagining our design partnerships to spark discovery — curating what's next, not what's already been done — while upping the exclusivity and personalization that make these collaborations so special and uniquely Target."

"This collaboration has been two years in the making. It marks a major milestone for Roller Rabbit and represents one of our largest retail partnerships to date," said Ed Bertouch, CEO of Roller Rabbit. "This collection encapsulates the Roller Rabbit universe at scale — including expansion into brand new categories — while staying true to the personality and pillars of family, friendship and togetherness that define our brand."

A joyful, adventure-fueled collection

Target's design team worked closely with Roller Rabbit to merge the brand's optimistic, print-driven looks with Target's approachable design sensibility, at a great value: Nearly 80% of the collection is $35 and under, with items starting at just $3. Explore the lookbook for the full collection.

Highlights include:

A Target-exclusive Roller Rabbit print: Designed just for this collaboration, the new print is inspired by the spirit of spring adventure and road trips.

Designed just for this collaboration, the new print is inspired by the spirit of spring adventure and road trips. Roller Rabbit's first-ever expansion into new categories: The assortment includes a full mix‑and‑match Roller Rabbit universe that spans women's, men's, kids' and baby apparel — including extended sizing and adaptive styles — along with home and entertaining essentials, travel gear, beauty and more. It also marks Roller Rabbit's first‑ever expansion into luggage and outdoor‑friendly items, bringing the brand's signature look to even more everyday moments.

The assortment includes a full mix‑and‑match Roller Rabbit universe that spans women's, men's, kids' and baby apparel — including extended sizing and adaptive styles — along with home and entertaining essentials, travel gear, beauty and more. It also marks Roller Rabbit's first‑ever expansion into luggage and outdoor‑friendly items, bringing the brand's signature look to even more everyday moments. Playful extras from of-the-moment brands: Limited‑edition packaging from Poppi , exclusive nail designs from Olive & June , temporary tattoos from Inked by Dani and a skincare pouch set from Byoma add extra joy and discovery across every part of the assortment.

Limited‑edition packaging from , exclusive nail designs from , temporary tattoos from and a skincare pouch set from add extra joy and discovery across every part of the assortment. Mix and match items: From a maxi dress that matches a pool floatie to coordinated luggage, swimwear and totes, the collection has something for every adventure.

In-store-only mystery boxes and sleepwear set

Discovery is a big part of what makes shopping fun at Target, and this collaboration embraces that spirit — with a travel-inspired shopping experience filled with bold prints, vibrant displays and unexpected surprise-and-delight touches. In-store exclusives include:

First‑of‑its‑kind Mystery Boxes with keychains, compact mirrors or a sleep mask/scrunchie set in assorted Roller Rabbit prints.

A women's sleepwear set in an exclusive, limited‑edition multicolored geo heart pattern — one of Roller Rabbit's most iconic prints.

The limited‑time Roller Rabbit x Target collection launches Saturday, March 7 on Target.com and in most Target stores, with same‑day fulfillment options like Order Pickup and Drive Up, while supplies last. As an early preview, guests in Dallas can experience the collection first at an immersive pop‑up on Feb. 28 at the Hickory Street Annex.

