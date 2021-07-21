Target and Ulta Beauty Announce Brands and First Locations Ahead of Highly Anticipated August Launch

"As the retail and beauty industries continue to evolve, we take pride in being leaders that continually redefine and elevate guest experiences. Ulta Beauty at Target reflects our commitment to drive the industry forward and keep our guests meaningfully engaged," said Kecia Steelman , chief operating officer, Ulta Beauty. "Our dynamic teams have worked together to create a disruptive, exciting way to discover prestige beauty with a thoughtfully curated assortment and knowledgeable, approachable experts to serve as beauty gurus."

The two trusted retailers partnered to create an industry-first shopping destination based on their expertise in beauty, curation and guest-centric experiences. The Ulta Beauty at Target assortment of prestige brands includes, but is not limited to, the following: Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ariana Grande, bareMinerals, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, Jack Black, Juvia's Place, MAC Cosmetics, Madison Reed, Morphe, PATTERN, Philosophy, Smashbox, St. Tropez, Sunday Riley, Tarte, The Ordinary, Too Faced, TULA Skincare, Ulta Beauty Collection and Urban Decay, among others. The full list of brands, including some that are exclusive to Ulta Beauty, can be found on A Bullseye View.

"Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target's incredible beauty assortment. This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multi-category business to drive traffic and preference as we meet guests' needs in innovative ways," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience."

First Ulta Beauty at Target Store Locations and Online Experience

The Ulta Beauty at Target locations will be found in Target stores across the country, complementing Ulta Beauty's existing store footprint and making prestige beauty more accessible than ever before. The list of more than 100 locations at launch can be found here Ulta.com/Target, with additional locations to follow in the coming years. Bringing the experience further to life, Ulta Beauty-trained team members will provide guests with industry-leading beauty expertise to guide product discovery and selection. Each "shop-in-shop" will be prominently placed near the existing Target beauty section and will feature specialized displays, discovery zones, as well as on-trend, seasonally relevant offerings.

The immersive experience will also live on Target.com and in the Target app with an elevated look and feel. Guests who shop Ulta Beauty at Target will benefit from rewards from both Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards. Those shopping online will enjoy free shipping for qualifying orders and Target's industry leading, same-day fulfillment services, Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt at participating store locations.

Forward–Looking Statements

Statements in this release regarding additional Target stores that will include Ulta Beauty at Target are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the companies' ability to reach agreement on future store locations and the design and operation of the "shop-in-shops." In addition, other important risks and uncertainties for Target are described in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021. Other important risks and uncertainties for Ulta Beauty are detailed in its public filings with the SEC, including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Target nor Ulta Beauty undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

