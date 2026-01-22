Target Appoints Former Nike and HanesBrands Executives to Board of Directors

John Hoke, former Chief Innovation Officer at NIKE, Inc., will join the Board on March 1 and serve on the Governance & Sustainability and the Compensation & Human Capital Management committees

Steve Bratspies, former CEO of HanesBrands, will join the Board on April 1 and serve on the Audit & Risk and the Infrastructure & Finance committees

The appointments come as Target prepares for its next chapter of growth under incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today the election of two accomplished retail leaders to its Board of Directors: John Hoke, III, former chief innovation officer at NIKE, Inc., and Steve Bratspies, former chief executive officer of HanesBrands, Inc. Their appointments reflect Target's focus on delivering style, design and value through products and experiences grounded in a deep understanding of consumers.

A creative trailblazer in design-led brand building, Hoke served more than three decades at NIKE, Inc., serving as the company's first chief innovation officer and heading the global design team responsible for product innovation and brand development across the Nike, Jordan and Converse businesses. During his tenure, he served as chief design officer, helping elevate design as a strategic business capability and driving product differentiation and market growth. Prior to Nike, he worked at Michael Graves Architecture & Design. He currently serves as chair of the board of MillerKnoll and as an advisor for Piaggio Fast Forward.

Bratspies brings a strong track record of leading complex consumer businesses with a sharp focus on merchandising and operations. He led HanesBrands, Inc., beginning in 2020, guiding the company through a significant global transformation, including the sale of the Champion brand in 2024 and the acquisition of HanesBrands by Gildan Activewear last year. Before joining HanesBrands, he spent 15 years at Walmart Inc., including serving as chief merchandising officer from 2015 to 2020. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America division and served as chief marketing officer for Specialty Brands. He currently serves on the board of The Clorox Company.

"These appointments underscore the Board's continued commitment to strong governance and long-term value creation for shareholders," said Christine Leahy, Lead Independent Director of Target's Board of Directors. "John and Steve bring extensive experience that aligns closely with the Board's priorities as we oversee Target's strategy, welcome Michael Fiddelke as CEO and guide the company into its next chapter of growth."

