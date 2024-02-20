Target Announces Collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg for Affordable Spring Collection

The limited-time only Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection includes over 200 pieces spanning apparel, accessories, beauty and home, with most items under $50

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a limited-time only collection with Diane von Furstenberg, exclusively offering the brand's statement styles, like the trailblazing wrap dress and iconic prints and patterns, as well as fresh takes on categories like activewear and tabletop. The more than 200-piece assortment will span women's, girls' and baby apparel and accessories, plus beauty and home decor, starting at $4, with most items under $50. Also new for Target's limited-time only collaborations, the collection will offer made-to-order furniture starting at $300.

Diane von Furstenberg for Target Diane von Furstenberg for Target

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection is a collaboration between the iconic fashion designer and her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, and will be available to shop beginning Saturday, March 23, on Target.com and in most Target stores, while supplies last. Talita von Furstenberg is a designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and co-chairwoman of the Diane von Furstenberg brand.

"Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target. "Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection. There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks — available only at Target."

A heritage fashion brand

Diane von Furstenberg first made a name for herself as a designer in the 1970s with the launch of her eponymous brand and illustrious wrap dress. Originally inspired by a wrap top and skirt ensemble, the iconic silhouette celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024.

"Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be," said Diane von Furstenberg. "Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives."

Diane von Furstenberg for Target

Inspired by nature, women and art, Diane von Furstenberg for Target is a classically wearable collection that includes over 200 items featuring archival Diane von Furstenberg prints, as well as new patterns and pieces exclusive to Target. From Diane's revolutionary wrap dress and new matching mommy-and-me outfits to fresh takes on activewear, loungewear, intimates and more, the collection helps guests take charge of their style — and day.

The collection also will offer made-to-order furniture like headboards, benches and room dividers that can be customized in one of seven exclusive Diane von Furstenberg for Target fabrics. Assembled and shipped in four weeks or less, this furniture will be a breath of fresh air for guests looking to reinvigorate their homes for spring.

Twenty-five years of design partnerships

Target has a rich history of democratizing design through exclusive collections across home, beauty and fashion. Since its first collaboration with the prominent architect Michael Graves 25 years ago, Target has continued to make acclaimed designers more broadly available and affordable, empowering millions of guests with access through limited-time design partnerships.

An easy, joyful shopping experience

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection debuts in most Target stores and on Target.com on March 23, but guests can explore and shop the collection early at a public event March 15-16 at The Shed, located at 545 W 30th Street in New York City.

On launch day guests can also take advantage of Target's same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup for the easy, affordable, joyful experience they'll only find at Target.

For more information about the Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection, head to Target.com.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation