Target Serves Up Exclusive Pickleball Collection with Popular Tennis Brand Prince

The limited-time collection features nearly 80 exclusive items spanning men's and women's apparel, accessories and sporting goods, starting at $9.99 with most items under $50

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its limited-time pickleball collection in partnership with tennis and lifestyle brand Prince. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country1, and now Target is adding to the pickleball fun with the Prince for Target collection of nearly 80 apparel, accessories and sporting goods items starting at $9.99 with most items under $50. Whether new to the sport or acing every match, the collection has something for everyone — from on-trend outfits including skirts and retro-inspired track suits to matching sporting goods like paddles, pickleballs and duffels. The collection will be available in most Target stores and on Target.com beginning Saturday, April 20, while supplies last.

Prince for Target Prince for Target

"Our exclusive collections are part of the joy of shopping at Target, offering consumers new, on-trend products at a great value that they can't find anywhere else," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target. "Partnering with Prince is the perfect way to help pickleball enthusiasts everywhere enjoy the sport that is sweeping the nation, with quality pickleball apparel and sporting goods at prices only Target can offer."

The Prince for Target collection

Target worked closely with the Prince design team to create the Prince for Target collection, drawing on both brands' expertise in apparel, sporting goods and industry-leading design. Featuring bright colors and patterns and men's and women's apparel that matches the pickleball paddles and other accessories, the collection celebrates the joy of playing pickleball while leaning into the fashion-forward athleisure movement.

Must-have items from the collection include:

Retro-inspired track suits and sets to mix and match

Pleated skirts and dresses

Pickleball paddles with colorful artwork that matches the apparel

Pickleball shopping made easy

Beginning April 20, consumers can shop the Prince for Target collection in most Target stores and on Target.com while supplies last. For extra shopping convenience, they can either use the retailer's fast and free fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, to receive their items in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, or have items delivered to their doorstep through same-day delivery. Target Circle Card holders can save 5%2 if they pay with the Target Circle Card, which was recently reintroduced as part of the new Target Circle program.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

1 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association's (SFIA) Topline Participation Report

2 Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation