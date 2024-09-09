Target Announces Limited-Edition Collection for Pets and Pet Lovers

The Cuddle Collab collection launches Sept. 21 and features over 180 items — from matching accessories to modern home décor, starting at just $3 — inspired by beloved pet influencers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced The Cuddle Collab, its first exclusive collection for pets and pet lovers. Designed through the eyes of real pets, the collection of over 180 pieces is inspired by six social media "fur-fluencers" with items starting at $3 and ranging from matching accessories for dogs, cats and humans, to plush toys, flavorful treats and unique home décor. The Cuddle Collab collection is available to view today on Target.com and will be shoppable beginning Saturday, Sept. 21, on Target.com and in most Target stores while supplies last.

"We know shoppers turn to Target to help them care for their families, and for millions of people — including 70% of Target guests — pets are family," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines. "The Cuddle Collab is all about celebrating our pets, and it's a fun way to extend our design expertise to the entire family — pets and the people who love them."

Within the collection, consumers will find trending apparel and accessories, including cozy sweatshirts, hats and charms to complete any fall look. The assortment features matching accessories for humans and their pets, including a custom charm bar that lets guests create a matching necklace and collar for them and their pet. Home products include stylish pet beds, modern cat houses and condos, pet figurine bookends and exclusive Stanley items, such as bowls and tumblers. A large variety of innovative toys and games for pets, plus treats in new seasonal flavors and foodie favorite donuts and cookies are also a part of the assortment.

Meet the "fur-fluencers"

The Cuddle Collab is one of Target's most unique design partnerships to date — inspired by six dogs and five cats who live in the spotlight as "fur-fluencers" on social media. Partners include therapy pups Ellie and Emma; modern cats Zelda, Titus and Brave; foodie dog Popeye; pup fashionistas Ghost and Wren; self-care loving Maple Cat; and dog and cat best friends Baloo and Pan, who together boast more than six million followers on Instagram alone.

Every product in the collection is infused with their stories, personalities and favorite activities — from hiking adventures to playing with sneakers — with each "fur-fluencer" collaborating to create their own themed capsule collection of products within the assortment. Learn more about the fur-fluencers and The Cuddle Collab.

Bringing joy "fur" all

The Cuddle Collab is all about joy-filled moments that deepen the connection between pets and the people who love them. Consumers will experience this for themselves on launch day, when select Target locations will host in-store events and giveaways to celebrate the collection. It also extends to Target's first reality-style social series, "The Pets of Tarjay," which invites audiences to see the world completely from the pets' points of view with humorous, universal truths every pet lover can relate to. Throughout the five-part series, pets, outfits and products spotlight The Cuddle Collab with opportunities for viewers to engage with the assortment while the storyline unfolds.

A national pet takeover

In The Cuddle Collab's national advertising campaign, Bullseye and other furry friends take over a Target for one night of joy and shopping entirely from their perspective. In the campaign, the pets make a mad dash for their favorite items from the assortment, taking advantage of the unsupervised play time to excitedly sniff out and play with a wide array of products while roaming the Target store. (Think: pet-sized Target carts and pets taking self-checkout "selfies," and lots more.)

It's easy to shop for your pets

Starting today, The Cuddle Collab lookbook is available at Target.com or via the Target app for guests to browse and save items before the collection becomes shoppable on Sept. 21 in nearly 2,000 stores and online. For added convenience, guests can use the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

