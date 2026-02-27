Target's Entire Cereal Assortment Will be Made Without Certified Synthetic Colors

Target is leading the industry as one of the first national retailers to make this change

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that in May it will become one of the first national retailers that only carries cereals made without certified synthetic colors. This move is part of the company's strategy to lead with merchandising authority and drive its next chapter of growth.

"We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Our new cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors makes it easier for busy families to make choices they feel good about, and shows what it means to curate a great assortment and lead with merchandising authority."

Target's guest insights and sales-trend data show a long-term shift toward foods made without artificial additives — particularly for the products families buy for their children. By the end of May, 100% of the cereal Target sells in stores and online will be made without certified synthetic colors.

Target has worked closely with national brand and owned brand partners to reformulate products where needed while preserving the quality and value guests expect. The result is a cereal aisle that maintains strong variety across flavors, dietary needs and price points.

The cereal update is an important step in Target's ongoing investments in wellness, food innovation and product development. It also builds on the standards Target established in 2019 with the launch of Good & Gather, its flagship owned food and beverage brand of more than 2,500 products across dairy, produce, ready-made pastas, meats, baby and toddler food and more — all formulated without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup.

Target's updated cereal assortment is part of its broader ambition to build a grocery experience rooted in differentiation and intentional curation for today's families. The retailer will continue evaluating opportunities where ingredient evolution aligns with guest expectations.

