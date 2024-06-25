Target Announces Updates to Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it has named Christina Hennington, currently chief growth officer, as chief strategy and growth officer, and Rick Gomez, currently chief food, essentials and beauty officer, as chief commercial officer, overseeing Target's merchandising business, both effective July 7. Lisa Roath, Target's chief marketing officer, will take on the role of chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty in early 2025. The company is initiating an external search for its next chief marketing officer and, until a successor is named, Roath will remain in full capacity as chief marketing officer.

"As we execute our 2024 plans and look to the future, we're putting key leaders and capabilities in place to sustain profitable growth over the long term. Today's announcement builds on our January appointment of Michael Fiddelke to chief operating officer and will further accelerate progress on our growth initiatives," said Brian Cornell, chair and CEO. "As Rick takes on full oversight of merchandising, Christina will be dedicated to keeping our strategy consumer-centric, differentiated and future-focused. Lisa will be an important addition to Rick's leadership team when she moves into her new role in 2025, bringing her prior experience and accomplishments leading our food and essentials businesses. In the meantime, we'll conduct a thorough search for a top brand marketer to succeed Lisa and build on our strong marketing foundation."

As chief strategy and growth officer, Hennington will work closely with Cornell, Fiddelke and the rest of Target's leadership team to build on the retailer's roadmap for growth, ensuring the strategy remains relevant and differentiated as the company plans into its next growth horizon. Hennington and her team also will play a critical role in supporting the organization as it continues to evolve and modernize how it operates, including harnessing the role of technology and generative AI to enhance the working and shopping experience at Target. Additionally, Hennington will be responsible for further strengthening relationships with Target's strategic partners and identifying new partnerships that will differentiate and drive the retailer's business. Hennington will continue to report to Cornell.

Hennington joined Target in 2003 and was named to its leadership team in 2020. During that time, she has led large, complex business areas across the company, including overseeing its multicategory merchandising business, which during her leadership generated more than $30 billion in growth. She also has spearheaded a variety of transformative initiatives for the retailer, including the sale of its pharmacy business to CVS and its industry-leading partnership with Ulta Beauty.

As chief commercial officer, Gomez will have full oversight of Target's merchandising business, including its apparel and accessories, home, hardlines, food, essentials and beauty product categories, owned brand sourcing and design and merchandising planning and capabilities. Under Gomez's leadership, Target will continue to lean into its well-established authority in merchandising, flexing its multicategory assortment to meet the evolving wants and needs of current and prospective guests with speed and agility across its commercial businesses. Gomez will report to Cornell.

Gomez joined Target in 2013 and was named to the leadership team in 2017. Throughout his tenure at Target, he has had a significant impact on its business and brand. He played a critical role in Target's strategy reset in 2017 and the launch of its Roundel advertising business in 2019. As chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Gomez and his team successfully repositioned Target as a leading destination for food, with industry-leading growth across popular owned brands including Good & Gather and Favorite Day.

Early next year, Roath will take on the role of the retailer's chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty. In that role, Roath will report to Gomez. Until that time, Roath will remain in full capacity as Target's chief marketing officer and will continue to report to Cara Sylvester, Target's chief guest experience officer.

Since stepping into her role as chief marketing officer in 2023, Roath has led successful campaigns featuring the "Target Lady" and "That Target Feeling." Roath joined Target in 2006 and has held various leadership positions across the company, including senior vice president of food and beverage merchandising and vice president of essentials merchandising. She played a lead role in the design and rollout of a large-scale transformation of Target's merchandising organization, as well as the establishment of the retailer's price and promotions center of excellence.

