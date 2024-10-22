Target Will Reduce Prices on More Than 2,000 Items to Help Consumers Save this Holiday Season

Retailer to offer lower prices than last year on more than 10,000 total items during the holidays, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and more

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today it will reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands this holiday season, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and items to prep the home for the holidays.1 The move will help consumers save on items for holiday preparations and gifting, like toys, board games, beauty products, bath towels, snacks, beverages, frozen vegetables, cookies, ice cream, toilet paper, cough and cold medicine and more.

Target routinely adjusts its prices to remain competitive in markets across the country. These new price reductions are on top of the retailer's everyday low prices. In May, Target announced it would cut prices on about 5,000 items, saving Target guests millions of dollars this summer. The retailer surpassed its 5,000-item price cuts promise, lowering prices on over 8,000 total items year to date. By the end of the holiday season, Target will have lowered prices on over 10,000 items during the year.

"We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise — with great products across our assortment at even lower prices," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "From meal prep and gifting to everyday needs, Target's offering the kind of exceptional value that'll make it even easier for everyone to save money as they embrace the magic of the season."

New lower prices for the holidays and every day

Consumers will find reduced prices on everyday items needed to ready their households for the season and make the most of their budgets as they shop for each important moment — like preparing their homes for guests, purchasing gifts and cooking delicious holiday meals.

For example, in markets across the country from Phoenix to Dallas and Detroit to Atlanta, most stores, Target.com and the Target app are now featuring the following lower prices:

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT Car Model Set now $95.99 (was $119.99 )

(was ) Bluey Fire Truck now $19.99 (was $24.99 )

(was ) Crisco Vegetable Oil (40 fl. oz) now $4.79 (was $5.29 )

(was ) Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream Creamer (32 fl. oz) now $4.99 (was $5.29 )

(was ) Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set now $39.99 (was $49.99 )

(was ) Purina Tidy Cats Litter (25 lb.) now $7.79 (was $8.59 )

(was ) up&up Daytime Cold and Flu Relief Softgels (24 ct.) now $5.99 (was $6.99 )

More ways to make shopping easy and affordable

Along with these new everyday low prices, Target is making the holidays happier and more affordable with season-long deals and a wide range of options for gifting and gathering. That includes its largest holiday assortment ever featuring thousands of toys with over half under $20, exclusive products from owned and national brands and $5 and $10 must-haves, making it easy to find gifts for any budget.

Target also makes it easier than ever for consumers to save all season and get their purchases whenever and however they want. The retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program unlocks ways to save on every holiday shopping mission, from everyday essentials to deals — which are applied automatically at checkout — on the newest trends for gifting and gathering in home décor, clothing, beauty and more. Shoppers can also save an extra 5%2 if they pay with Target Circle Card.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

1. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and at Target.com. This program excludes Alaska and Hawaii. Products mentioned may not be available at Target.com or in all stores.

2. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation