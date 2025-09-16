Target Brings Holiday Magic and Style with 20,000 New Items, Thousands of Gifts Starting at $5 and Expanded Next-Day Delivery to Millions More Shoppers

Deals kick off early with Target Circle Week, Oct. 5-11, offering savings on everyday essentials, fall style picks and holiday gifts

Starting Nov. 1, Target will drop hundreds of holiday deals each week, with twice as many new items than last year serving up style, quality and value

Consumers will get orders faster with the expansion of next-day delivery to over half of the U.S. population

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced its plans to make the holiday season brighter through more new, on-trend and affordable gifts and faster delivery than ever. Consumers will discover 20,000 new items — twice as many as last year — with more than half exclusive to Target, and thousands of gifts starting at just $5. The retailer is also expanding next-day delivery to new markets, giving millions more consumers additional choices to receive their orders when they want them.

More new and affordable gifts

From apparel and beauty to food gifting, holiday decor, toys and more, consumers will find fresh, new options, with most items priced under $20.

Throughout the season there will also be many opportunities to save, including Target's biggest fall sales event and new deals dropping each week:

Target Circle Week returns Oct. 5-11 , giving members of the free-to-join Target Circle program the chance to save on everyday essentials, fall style picks and holiday gifts. Members of Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership program, will get exclusive early access to shop top deals starting Oct. 4 .

The Target Circle savings continue with hundreds of new weekly deals starting Nov. 1 , as well as the Deal of the Day, with select items up to 50% off.

This holiday, the retailer is using new technology to bring shoppers personalized deals in one convenient place. On the new Target Deals page, consumers can explore top offers tailored just for them and get a sneak peek at the hottest upcoming deals — making it easier than ever to plan their shopping.

"With our unmatched combination of great products and great prices, Target is making it possible for everyone to celebrate the holidays on a budget," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "This year, our holiday assortment features more new gifts than ever, from cozy, cashmere-like sweaters and faux fur blankets to the hottest toys and beauty items. With more than half of our assortment exclusive to Target, new items dropping every single week, incredible everyday pricing and weekly deals, we're making it easy for consumers to celebrate the season memorably, without compromising on style or value."

Hundreds of on-trend, exclusive items debuting weekly

This year, Target is offering a curated collection of beloved brands, design-forward collections and pop culture collaborations consumers won't find anywhere else. Starting in October, new arrivals will drop every single week of the season across categories. These include:

Pop culture exclusives. This fall, Target will be a premier retail destination for the fifth and final season of Netflix's "Stranger Things," with exclusive products across every category, from apparel and home to toys and collectibles. Target is also partnering again with Universal Products & Experiences for the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, "Wicked: For Good," with new and exclusive merchandise, including beauty, collectibles, drinkware, themed fashion and toys.

On-trend fashion. Target is bringing some of the hottest fashions of the season, perfect for a style refresh or gifting. This includes festive holiday dresses that make every celebration shine and alpine-inspired statement pieces that are both elevated and functional at a competitive price.

Making memories. Consumers can set a memorable table with exclusive designs from owned brands like Threshold to designer collections Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold designed with Studio McGee. John Derian brings his signature charm and artistry to the holidays with a new collection that spans whimsical ornaments to elevated, shaped pillows, each piece capturing the magic of the season through his distinctive design lens.



This season's tinsel trend shines across Wondershop decor, starting at just $3 . Festive treats from Favorite Day and Good & Gather make holiday gatherings even sweeter with consumer-favorite gingerbread houses, ready-to-bake cookie dough, cocoa bombs, candy and more, while the John Derian collection serves up new food and beverage gifting options such as a peppermint bark tin and vanilla bean shortbread.

Beauty gifts for every budget. 60% of Target's beauty gifting assortment is exclusive to the retailer, starting at $3 and featuring Being Frenshe, eos, Tree Hut and more. Target is offering $6 exclusive lip charms designed to elevate this season's hottest lip items and leaning into fragrance with standout brands like Dossier. Consumers will also discover exclusive men's fragrance sets from Fine'ry and Tone, along with men's grooming and personal care giftsets at just $20 .

Top toys, tech and wellness, made affordable. Consumers will find hundreds of exclusive toys only at Target — including Gigglescape, FAO Schwarz, LEGO, Barbie and Paw Patrol — as well as the latest tech for the entire family and wellness essentials like Space Camp Cool Peppermint lip balm and FlavCity protein smoothie powder.

New high-demand brands on Target Plus. Target's third-party marketplace will offer an expanded lineup of holiday gifts including La Louviere Chocolatier premium Belgian chocolate, Uncommon James jewelry, and Christmas trees and decor from Balsam Hill.

Delivering faster to more consumers

Target has prioritized delivering joy faster than ever this holiday through its expansion of next-day delivery to consumers across 35 top U.S. metro areas — over half of the U.S. population — by the end of October, with more than 20 additional cities coming next year. (Check out more details and all the eligible markets.) Consumers can get next-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items, including 85% of what's sold in store, from everyday essentials to holiday must-haves.

For even faster delivery, Target offers same-day delivery to over 80% of the U.S. population — bringing orders from Target and other local stores directly to their doorsteps in hours. Plus, two-day shipping is available to 99% of the population.

Staffed to deliver holiday joy

Target is entering the season with a strong, experienced team ready to deliver for holiday shoppers. It's also using the On-Demand team in its stores, a flexible workforce that includes about 43,000 team members who can pick up shifts as desired.

To support its current team, the retailer will hire seasonal staff, offering competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling and more. Beginning Sept. 24, 2025, interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal positions in all 50 states across Target stores and supply chain facilities.

From affordable, exclusive new gifts to fast delivery and a joyful shopping experience, Target is the place to rediscover the magic of holiday shopping. Stay tuned — there's even more inspiring moments to come.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves consumers at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

