Target Celebrates 10th Year of 1 Million Volunteer Hours, Deepens Community Vitalization Efforts for 2026 as Part of Company's Longstanding Commitment to Communities

Target team members contributed 1 million volunteer hours to their communities in 2025, marking the 10th time the company has achieved this annual goal

Target celebrates the milestone with a planned investment of $1 million to its Bullseye Builds with Community Program

2025 volunteer efforts reached communities in all 50 states, part of the company's year-round commitment that also includes giving 5% of company profits* to communities in products, cash and through the Target Foundation

Company activates local resources in its home state to support community needs

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that it contributed 1 million volunteer hours to communities in 2025, marking the 10th time the company has achieved this annual goal. It also committed to deepening its long-standing community vitalization efforts, including a planned $1 million investment in Bullseye Builds – a signature program that brings together Target's community volunteerism and design expertise to meet a need in neighborhoods where it operates.

These actions reflect several of new CEO Michael Fiddelke's priorities to fuel growth by leaning into Target's strengths – using style, design and the power of its team to strengthen the nearly 2,000 communities the company serves.

"Our incredible team and the communities we're part of are what make Target so special," said Michael Fiddelke, newly appointed CEO of Target. "The spirit of generosity, the commitment to growth and opportunity for all we serve – it is in our DNA and is a legacy I am excited to continue as we enter this next chapter."

"Reaching 1 million volunteer hours reflects the heart of our 400,000-plus team members and Target's long-standing belief in the impact we can make together," said Kiera Fernandez, executive vice president and chief community and stakeholder engagement officer. "Supporting our communities is core to who Target has been since our founding. We're proud of this achievement and excited to continue our ongoing commitment through volunteerism, grants and meaningful work in communities across the country."

Target's Bullseye Builds program brings team members into their local communities to vitalize shared spaces – like parks, schools and resource centers – based on community-identified needs. In 2026, in partnership with local nonprofit organizations, 13 neighborhoods across the country will be selected to receive a reimagined community space. Target will invest $1 million in the program to help bring even more of Target's style and design expertise to each project, creating spaces that are both visually inspiring and thoughtfully built to meet community needs.

"Points of Light is proud to partner with Target on Bullseye Builds, a program that exemplifies what's possible when national commitment meets local action – investing in communities by listening first, building trust and creating opportunities that reflect what neighbors truly need," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Through this long-standing partnership, we're not just showing up – we're co-creating meaningful, community-led engagements that strengthen neighborhoods and deliver lasting impact where it matters most."

An Ongoing Commitment, Activated Locally

As part of its ongoing, year-round commitment to supporting team members and the communities where it operates, Target is also activating local resources across its home state of Minnesota. In partnership with organizations including Greater Twin Cities United Way, Second Harvest Heartland and more, team members are directing Target's support through donations and hands-on volunteerism. The company is also providing Target GiftCards to help Minnesota-based team members and local store teams purchase and deliver essential food, clothing and household items directly to nonprofit partners serving Minnesota communities.

A legacy of giving

The 1 million volunteer hours Target team members contributed in 2025 build on Target's decades-long commitment to serving and strengthening communities nationwide. Since 1946, Target has dedicated 5% of its profit to communities – a legacy that today represents millions of dollars each week in financial support, products and services for nonprofit partners across the country.

Target also empowers its team members to bring this commitment to their communities, with resources and a network of Target team member community captains who partner with local organizations to activate donations and volunteerism from Target throughout the year.

These team member-driven efforts are further strengthened through long-standing partnerships with organizations such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Feeding America and local community organizations in neighborhoods where Target team members live and work. From supporting hunger relief and youth empowerment to creating moments of joy through programs like Target's Great Giftogether , these efforts reflect a holistic approach to community impact – combining financial resources, meaningful partnerships and hands-on service.

About Target

* Since 1946, we have given 5% of our profits to communities in products, cash and through the Target Foundation, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Calculated based on the average of the prior three years of Target's pre-tax profits. Giving includes Target's product and cash donations and Target Foundation's cash donations. Excludes cash donations from Target to Target Foundation.

* Since 1946, we have given 5% of our profits to communities in products, cash and through the Target Foundation, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Calculated based on the average of the prior three years of Target's pre-tax profits. Giving includes Target's product and cash donations and Target Foundation's cash donations. Excludes cash donations from Target to Target Foundation.

