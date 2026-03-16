Target Circle Deal Days Highlights Top Seasonal Trends at Big Discounts

Three‑day event runs March 25–27, bringing together spring's must-have picks across apparel, home, beauty and more

Members of free Target Circle program unlock up to 50% off and limited-time Deals of the Day

Paid Target Circle 360 membership offers early access to select deals

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced Target Circle Deal Days, a three-day sales event that makes it easier — and more affordable — for consumers to shop the season's most coveted, design-forward trends and top brands as they refresh for spring.

Running March 25–27, the event features up to 50% off thousands of items across apparel, home, beauty and more for members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program, plus early access beginning March 24 for members of Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership tier.

Shop Top Spring Trends During Target Circle Deal Days, March 25-27.

Target Circle Deal Days builds on the success of previous Target Circle Week events, concentrating the experience into three high-impact days and delivering some of its strongest member savings yet. The deals demonstrate Target's merchandising authority to curate top products and brands at an exceptional value, which is one of the company's growth priorities.

"As we head into spring and summer, consumers are craving newness and value, so we're spotlighting the season's hottest trends with big deals," said Sarah Travis, executive vice president and chief digital and revenue officer, Target. "Whether refreshing their spring wardrobe, giving their home a seasonal update or discovering new beauty favorites, this three-day event brings together the season's most sought-after products — paired with incredible value and the joyful, easy experience guests expect from Target. Target Circle is how you get the best of Target — it's the foundation of how we reward loyalty and deliver more value, access and inspiration every day."

Deep member savings on spring's hottest finds

With its signature mix of a trend-forward, design-led assortment at standout value, Target is delivering savings on top national brands like Apple, Dyson and Keurig alongside guest-favorite Target owned brands including A New Day, Universal Thread and more.

Deal of the Day: New Deal of the Day offers will be revealed throughout the event — unique, one-day-only savings, including deals on top national brands from Apple and Hanes to Melissa & Doug, Crocs, Vera Bradley, Hydro Flask, HEYDUDE and more.

Top three-day offers : Up to 50% off select toys from Barbie , Gigglescape , PAW Patrol and more Up to 40% off women's apparel including A New Day , Universal Thread and AVA & VIV 40% off select skincare from BYOMA , Bubble Skincare , Good Molecules , Vacation , Carroten and more 40% off select home, kitchen and dining, including Keurig , Cuisinart and Ninja 40% off select floorcare, including Shark , Dyson , Bissell , Roborock and Sharper Image

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Early access for Target Circle 360 members: Members of Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership tier, will enjoy 24 hours of early access to select deals starting March 24 at 2 a.m. CT.

Additional limited-time offers: In addition to event savings, Target is offering several limited‑time incentives to make joining or upgrading within Target Circle even more rewarding: Guests who join Target Circle March 15-24 will receive 15% off their first purchase. Guests approved for a Target Circle credit card March 15-27 will receive $100 in Target Circle Rewards.* Guests who enroll in Target Circle 360 March 15-27 will receive 50% off a one-year membership.**

In addition to event savings, Target is offering several limited‑time incentives to make joining or upgrading within Target Circle even more rewarding:

More details about the Target Circle program and membership benefits

Target Circle is designed to make every Target run more rewarding — combining rewards and personalized value with exclusive discounts and flexible fulfillment options like same-day delivery and fast shipping. Guests can join Target Circle for free on Target.com, via the Target app or in checkout lanes in stores.

Target Circle offers flexible membership options, allowing guests to choose the experience that works best for how they shop:

Target Circle: Free membership with exclusive discounts and Target Circle Rewards.

Free membership with exclusive discounts and Target Circle Rewards. Target Circle 360: Paid membership tier that unlocks the best of Target with free, fast shipping, same-day delivery, monthly freebies and members-only access to shop big sales and brand collaborations early. Access to same-day delivery includes Shipt's 100-plus grocers and specialty retailers with no price markups.***

Paid membership tier that unlocks the best of Target with free, fast shipping, same-day delivery, monthly freebies and members-only access to shop big sales and brand collaborations early. Access to same-day delivery includes Shipt's 100-plus grocers and specialty retailers with no price markups.*** Target Circle Card: Target Circle Card holders save an extra 5% every day plus get free two‑day shipping.*

Guests can shop Target Circle Deal Days in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app, and take advantage of convenient fulfillment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and online, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

* Terms and restrictions apply. See Target.com/CircleCard for details.

** 50% off one year of a Target Circle 360 membership: Reg. $99/yr discounted to $49/yr, or $49/yr discounted to $24/yr when you have a Target Circle Card (credit or debit) saved to your Target account.

*** Excluding select alcohol retailers and items. Subject to terms and conditions. See Target.com for details.

SOURCE Target Corporation