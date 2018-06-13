Target Corporation Announces 3.2 Percent Dividend Increase

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per common share, a 3.2% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 62 cents.  The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2018.  The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 204th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.  With the increase announced today, 2018 is expected to be the 47th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,829 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

 

