Target Corporation Announces 3.2 Percent Dividend Increase

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per common share, a 3.2% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 62 cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2018. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 204th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2018 is expected to be the 47th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.