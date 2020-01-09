Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 19, 2020. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 210th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

