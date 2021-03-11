Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 19, 2021. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 215th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

