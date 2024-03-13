Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Target Corporation

13 Mar, 2024, 06:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per common share.  The dividend is payable June 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 15, 2024.  The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 227th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center

SOURCE Target Corporation

Also from this source

Target Announces Plans to Deliver Enhanced Shopping Experience in 2024 and Beyond

Target Announces Plans to Deliver Enhanced Shopping Experience in 2024 and Beyond

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced plans to invest in its guest experience and long-term growth with a focus on: Building on the success...
Target Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings

Target Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings

Q4 2023 Highlights Comparable sales and traffic trends improved sequentially for the second quarter in a row. Same-day services (in-store pickup,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics