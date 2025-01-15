Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Target Corporation

Jan 15, 2025, 06:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per common share.  The dividend is payable March 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 12, 2025.  The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 230th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center

SOURCE Target Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Target Is Expanding Its Wellness Assortment with 2,000 New Items, More Than Half Under $10

Target Is Expanding Its Wellness Assortment with 2,000 New Items, More Than Half Under $10

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it is doubling down on its commitment to wellness, with plans to introduce more than 2,000 new items...
Target's Holiday Clearance Event Begins Today, Featuring Deals of up to 50% off on Clothing, Shoes, Beauty, Toys and More

Target's Holiday Clearance Event Begins Today, Featuring Deals of up to 50% off on Clothing, Shoes, Beauty, Toys and More

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced that its annual Target Holiday Clearance Event kicks off today with deep deals across its assortment,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics