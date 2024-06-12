Target Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 1.8 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per common share, a 1.8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.10.  The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 21, 2024.  The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 228th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.  With the increase announced today, 2024 is on track to be the 53rd consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

