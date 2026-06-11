Target Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 1.8 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per common share, a 1.8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.14. The dividend is payable September 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 12, 2026. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 236th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2026 is on track to be the 55th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation